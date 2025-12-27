Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 27, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025
Wearing a regal black outfit by Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan made history with his first-ever Met Gala appearance. His ensemble, which combined global luxury with Indian craftsmanship, became one of the year's most talked-about fashion moments.
2.Aneet Padda’s Bejewelled Runway Debut
When Aneet Padda made her runway debut wearing an outfit heavily adorned with jewels, she attracted attention. Her debut went viral due to the glitzy appearance that signalled her entry into the world of high fashion and generated a lot of discussion online.
3.Manish Malhotra’s Royal Met Gala Debut
Designer Manish Malhotra made his Met Gala debut wearing a royal-inspired ensemble that showcased Indian ancestry and exquisite couture design. One of the largest fashion platforms in the world featured Indian fashion thanks to its presence.
4.Alia Bhatt at the 78th Cannes Film Festival
Alia Bhatt made an impression at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her tasteful and sophisticated wardrobe selections. Her elegance, appeal to a worldwide audience, and increasing influence in international fashion circles were all evident in her appearances.
Also read: Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit, see viral pics
5.Ananya Panday Announced as Chanel’s Indian Brand Ambassador
After the announcement of Ananya Panday as Chanel's Indian brand ambassador, she achieved a significant milestone. This announcement was a clear signal that India was being represented more strongly in the area of global luxury fashion.