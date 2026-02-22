Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Feb 22, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
1.Toy Story
The film that started it all, Toy Story, wasn’t just a technical breakthrough; it redefined animated storytelling. Woody and Buzz’s journey from rivalry to friendship laid the foundation for Pixar’s signature themes: belonging, change and emotional growth. Even today, its warmth and wit remain unmatched.
2.Finding Nemo
What begins as a colourful underwater adventure soon reveals itself as a tender story about parenthood, fear and letting go. With unforgettable characters and breathtaking visuals, Finding Nemo proved that family films could be both visually spectacular and deeply personal.
3.The Incredibles
Pixar’s take on the superhero genre gave us capes, chaos and a surprisingly relatable family dynamic. The Incredibles explored identity, midlife crises and teamwork wrapped in high-octane action and razor-sharp humour.
4.Ratatouille
Set against the romantic backdrop of Paris, Ratatouille delivered a simple yet powerful message: greatness can come from anywhere. Remy’s journey from sewer to kitchen is a celebration of passion, perseverance and believing in yourself even when the world doubts you.
5.Up
Few films have packed as much emotion into their opening minutes as Up. A story of love, loss and unexpected friendships, it reminds us that adventure doesn’t always mean travel, it can also mean opening your heart again.
6.Inside Out
By turning emotions into characters, Inside Out gave audiences both young and old a language to understand mental health, change and growing up. It’s a film that resonates deeply, long after the credits roll.