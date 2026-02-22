FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China

Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8

Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured

T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener

NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply

India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs

Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump’s 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car crash, 3 injured

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Pixar’s classics from Toy Story to Inside Out blend heart, humour and imagination, making them timeless stories to revisit before the release of Hoppers.

DNA Web Desk | Feb 22, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

1.Toy Story

Toy Story
1

The film that started it all, Toy Story, wasn’t just a technical breakthrough; it redefined animated storytelling. Woody and Buzz’s journey from rivalry to friendship laid the foundation for Pixar’s signature themes: belonging, change and emotional growth. Even today, its warmth and wit remain unmatched.

Advertisement

2.Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo
2

What begins as a colourful underwater adventure soon reveals itself as a tender story about parenthood, fear and letting go. With unforgettable characters and breathtaking visuals, Finding Nemo proved that family films could be both visually spectacular and deeply personal.

 

3.The Incredibles

The Incredibles
3

Pixar’s take on the superhero genre gave us capes, chaos and a surprisingly relatable family dynamic. The Incredibles explored identity, midlife crises and teamwork wrapped in high-octane action and razor-sharp humour.

 

4.Ratatouille

Ratatouille
4

Set against the romantic backdrop of Paris, Ratatouille delivered a simple yet powerful message: greatness can come from anywhere. Remy’s journey from sewer to kitchen is a celebration of passion, perseverance and believing in yourself even when the world doubts you.

TRENDING NOW

5.Up

Up
5

Few films have packed as much emotion into their opening minutes as Up. A story of love, loss and unexpected friendships, it reminds us that adventure doesn’t always mean travel, it can also mean opening your heart again.

Also read: Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

6.Inside Out

Inside Out
6

By turning emotions into characters, Inside Out gave audiences both young and old a language to understand mental health, change and growing up. It’s a film that resonates deeply, long after the credits roll.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China
'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal i
Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Armed man shot dead by security at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 WC
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement