ENTERTAINMENT

Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025

This Friendship Day, let’s celebrate different shades of friendship through heartfelt Korean dramas that show how strong and special these connections can be.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 03, 2025, 09:05 AM IST

1.Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
1

This drama tells the sweet story of college students who chase dreams, fall in love, and stand by each other through tough times. Bok-joo and her friends are fun, relatable, and full of heart. Watch on: Netflix

 

2.Reply 1988

Reply 1988
2

Set in a warm neighbourhood in Seoul, this drama follows five friends as they grow up together. Their connection feels like family, filled with emotional depth and shared memories.

 

3.Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers
3

F4, a group of rich, stylish boys, shares a bond built over the years. Through love, drama, and challenges, their friendship stays strong. It’s a mix of rivalry, loyalty, and emotional growth that keeps you hooked.

 

4.Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
4

In a peaceful seaside village, where people come together like family. This drama shows how strangers can become close friends who support each other through joy and sorrow.

 

5.Thirty-Nine

Thirty-Nine
5

This drama revolves around three women turning forty, sharing life’s ups and downs with love and honesty. Their friendship is genuine, emotional, and raw, making it ideal for people who cherish deep connections.

 

