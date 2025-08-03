Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show as she turns photographer for Nick Jonas, watch viral video
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date
Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing in Mumbai, actress asks for help
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill misses Sunil Gavaskar’s record, still gets a special gift from the legend, video goes viral
Meet star India cricketer’s wife who topped college, works at top tech company, she also started....
Gautam Adani takes BIG step, as Adani group set to launch major city-side development at 8 airports across 655 acres, phase-1 to kick-start in...
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG UPDATE: Bandikui-Jaipur corridor opens for public, to reduce Delhi-Jaipur travel time to 3 hours
Meet IIT-JEE topper who got AIR 2 in JEE, went to IIT Bombay, rejected Tesla offer; now works as…, he is...
Shocking! Actress Ramya gets rape threats on social media, 2 arrested
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 03, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
1.Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
This drama tells the sweet story of college students who chase dreams, fall in love, and stand by each other through tough times. Bok-joo and her friends are fun, relatable, and full of heart. Watch on: Netflix
2.Reply 1988
Set in a warm neighbourhood in Seoul, this drama follows five friends as they grow up together. Their connection feels like family, filled with emotional depth and shared memories.
3.Boys Over Flowers
F4, a group of rich, stylish boys, shares a bond built over the years. Through love, drama, and challenges, their friendship stays strong. It’s a mix of rivalry, loyalty, and emotional growth that keeps you hooked.
4.Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
In a peaceful seaside village, where people come together like family. This drama shows how strangers can become close friends who support each other through joy and sorrow.
5.Thirty-Nine
This drama revolves around three women turning forty, sharing life’s ups and downs with love and honesty. Their friendship is genuine, emotional, and raw, making it ideal for people who cherish deep connections.