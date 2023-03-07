Search icon
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch

Are you a fan of Korean dramas? Here's a list of some of the best Korean dramas to binge-watch.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 07, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

From cliche love stories, thrillers, and horror to stories that teach you important life lessons, Korean dramas encompass all genres. The K-dramas have become immensely popular among the youth who thinksthat K-dramas have actually redefined the meaning of love and also the way one should express love towards their partner. Not only this, the intense storyline and natural humour have also played a large part in booming the popularity of K-dramas. Here's a list of the 10 top K-dramas that are a must-watch.

1. Crash Landing on you

Crash Landing on you
1/10

The rom-com revolves around the story of a South Korean heiress whose one wrong turn leads her into the arms of a man she never dreamed she'd fall for. The drama is a must-watch if you love romantic stories. Making you laugh occasionally, it hooks the viewers from the first episode itself and the chemistry between the leads will definitely melt your heart.

2. Business Proposal

Business Proposal
2/10

If you are looking for a nice time of laughter along with a good love story, then Business Proposal is a must-watch. The drama is available on Netflix and has a total of 12 episodes. The plotline reads, "In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he makes a proposal".

3. Happiness

Happiness
3/10

If you are a fan of horror-thriller dramas, Happiness is the perfect suit for you. Contradicting the title, the drama revolves around the story of the residents of a high-rise building fighting for survival when a deadly disease breaks out and turns infected into blood-lusting zombies. The series is a bag full of emotions and might make you cry a little too. The K-drama has only 1 season with 12 episodes with a duration of 1 hour each. 

4. Cafe Minamdang

Cafe Minamdang
4/10

This K-drama is based on a web novel titled Minamdang: Case note by Jung Jae- Ha. It's a mixture of mystery, comedy, and romance. It tells the story of a suspicious cafe named Minamdang and its customers. The series has 18 episodes and the suspense and chemistry between the leads will keep you hooked. 

5. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Twenty-Five Twenty-One
5/10

Looking for a drama that soothes your heart but at the same time makes you cry your heart out? Well if yes, then Twenty-Five Twenty-One should be on your list. The story revolves around a teenager who has big ambitions and she finds a hardworking man in the process who seeks to rebuild his life. The love story between the two will be a treat to watch.

6. The Glory

The Glory
6/10

Bullying someone always leaves a mark on their heart, some people tend to forgive but then there are some who come back for revenge. The Glory is a dark drama that shows how a girl who was tortured in middle school makes it her life mission to take revenge on her wrongdoers. The intense drama keeps you in suspense till the last and gets interesting after every episode. It has 8 episodes and its season 2 is going to release soon.

7. Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil
7/10

This series gives a mixture of mystery, romance, thrill, and even some clever humor to the viewers. This is one of the K-dramas where you cannot easily predict what would happen next. The gripping series has a total of 16 Episodes and the story revolves around a detective Cha Ji-Won who marries Baek Hee-Sung and has a daughter. Though he seemed like a family man, his family is unaware that he is living in disguise.

8. 18 Again

18 Again
8/10

The story of this drama revolves around a man who is about to get divorced but life takes a fascinating twist as he finds himself inside his 18-year-old body. The fantasy drama is full of hilarious scenes and at the same time makes you realize the true worth of friends and family. It will make you cry, fall in love and entertain you at the same time. The drama has 16 episodes and is a perfect one to binge-watch.

9. Crash Course in Romance

Crash Course in Romance
9/10

This K-drama has a total of 16 episodes and is an effortlessly romantic and soft rom-com that uses the education system as a backdrop to create love between the leads. It is the old cliche story where two people who hate each other turn lovers but the drama still doesn't fail to hook the users with its perfectly romantic scenes and dialogues. A must-watch for all the true romantics!

10. True Beauty

True Beauty
10/10

This is one of those K-dramas that teach you numerous life lessons while entertaining you with its romantic and funny storyline. It explains the true meaning of love through its story and makes an impact on the viewer's heart. The best part is the number of different characters that adds fun to the drama. It is definitely worth watching. The series was released in 2020 but is still trending on Netflix. It has a total of 16 episodes.

