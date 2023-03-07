From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch

6/10

Bullying someone always leaves a mark on their heart, some people tend to forgive but then there are some who come back for revenge. The Glory is a dark drama that shows how a girl who was tortured in middle school makes it her life mission to take revenge on her wrongdoers. The intense drama keeps you in suspense till the last and gets interesting after every episode. It has 8 episodes and its season 2 is going to release soon.