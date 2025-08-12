Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
1.Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff aka Bhidu, embraced his Gujarati roots in the remake of the Marathi hit Ventilator alongside Pratik Gandhi. Jackie delivered authenticity and heartfelt emotion into his role, making it a deeply personal and proud moment in his career.
2.Kangana Ranaut
Kangana portrayed the legendary actress-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, filmed in three languages. Balancing charisma and political aspects , she delivered one of her most challenging and celebrated performances that connected with audiences nationwide.
3.Amitabh Bachchan
Big B made a heartfelt Gujarati cinema debut in Fakt Mahilao Maate. His special appearance uplifted the narrative of the story and also made the film become a blockbuster. It was later released in Hindi as Unfiltered Naari.
4.Alia Bhatt
In SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning epic RRR, Alia played Sita, the fiancée of Ram Charan’s character. Her brief yet graceful performance stood out over grand action sequences, leaving a lasting emotional impact despite limited screen time.
5.Shah Rukh Khan
Before “pan-India” became a trend, SRK appeared in Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram. He refused payment for his role, joining the bilingual film out of passion for its message. The classic’s impact was so deep that SRK later acquired its remake rights.