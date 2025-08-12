Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor

Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...

Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire

War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'

From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration

No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how

Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due...

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Trump?

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries

From Jackie Shroff’s Gujarati debut to Alia Bhatt’s graceful performance in RRR, Bollywood stars are breaking language barriers and are embracing regional cinema. Here are some of the Bollywood celebs who delivered powerful performances that connect across cultures.

Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 01:03 PM IST

1.Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff
1

Jackie Shroff aka Bhidu, embraced his Gujarati roots in the remake of the Marathi hit Ventilator alongside Pratik Gandhi. Jackie delivered authenticity and heartfelt emotion into his role, making it a deeply personal and proud moment in his career.

 

Advertisement

2.Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
2

Kangana portrayed the legendary actress-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, filmed in three languages. Balancing charisma and political aspects , she delivered one of her most challenging and celebrated performances that connected with audiences nationwide.

 

3.Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
3

Big B made a heartfelt Gujarati cinema debut in Fakt Mahilao Maate. His special appearance uplifted the narrative of the story and also made the film become a blockbuster. It was later released in Hindi as Unfiltered Naari.

 

4.Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
4

In SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning epic RRR, Alia played Sita, the fiancée of Ram Charan’s character. Her brief yet graceful performance stood out over grand action sequences, leaving a lasting emotional impact despite limited screen time.

 

TRENDING NOW

    5.Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan
    5

    Before “pan-India” became a trend, SRK appeared in Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram. He refused payment for his role, joining the bilingual film out of passion for its message. The classic’s impact was so deep that SRK later acquired its remake rights.

     

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, WATCH here
    IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps i
    PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details
    PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line today, details here
    'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch
    'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2
    Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehearsal; check timings, diversions
    Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehears
    Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
    Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...
    Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches
    Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
    7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
    Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries
    Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,
    Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their homes to street dogs
    Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their home
    Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'
    Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE