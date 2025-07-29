Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Times Madhuri Dixit overshadowed other actresses on dance floor: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and more

Madhuri Dixit has often stolen the spotlight on the dance floor, outshining top actresses with her unmatched grace and energy. Here's a look at moments where she truly ruled the screen.

Rishika Baranwal | Jul 29, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

1.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Devdas)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Devdas)
1

In Devdas, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together for the unforgettable 'Dola Re Dola.' While both delivered mesmerising performances, Madhuri’s classical finesse and expressions stole the spotlight. Her poise and grace in every move made it impossible to take your eyes off her, cementing her place as Bollywood’s eternal dancing queen.

2.Karisma Kapoor (Dil To Pagal Hai)

Karisma Kapoor (Dil To Pagal Hai)
2

Karisma Kapoor matched steps with Madhuri in Dil To Pagal Hai, especially in high-octane tracks like 'Le Gayi.' Yet, it was Madhuri’s effortless expressions and fluidity that drew more applause. Her commanding screen presence and refined moves elevated the entire performance, even in the face of tough competition.

3.Manisha Koirala (Lajja)

Manisha Koirala (Lajja)
3

'Badi Mushkil' from Lajja saw Madhuri and Manisha Koirala in a dance face-off. While both actresses held their own, Madhuri’s energy, rhythm, and stage command made her performance stand out. The way she conveyed emotions through each movement gave her a clear edge in this iconic number.

4.Huma Qureshi (Dedh Ishqiya)

Huma Qureshi (Dedh Ishqiya)
4

In Dedh Ishqiya, Madhuri returned to dance in the regal setting of 'Hamari Atariya Pe.' Her nuanced expressions, delicate gestures, and old-school charm made the sequence unforgettable. Despite Huma’s strong presence, Madhuri’s classical touch made her the uncontested star of the scene.

5.Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
5

With all eyes on the 'Ami Je Tomar' reprise in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, expectations were sky-high. Sharing the screen with powerhouse Vidya Balan, Madhuri’s performance was a masterclass in control, elegance, and emotion. Her ability to convey depth through dance once again put her a step above the rest.

