Times Madhuri Dixit overshadowed other actresses on dance floor: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and more

1 . Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Devdas)

1

In Devdas, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together for the unforgettable 'Dola Re Dola.' While both delivered mesmerising performances, Madhuri’s classical finesse and expressions stole the spotlight. Her poise and grace in every move made it impossible to take your eyes off her, cementing her place as Bollywood’s eternal dancing queen.