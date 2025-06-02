4 . Aimed to compete in the Commonwealth Games

Kaur's passion for modelling began in childhood. "There was something about supermodels that fascinated me. I was very artistic even as a child. I remember once picking out a top, pants, and jacket from a designer kids' store. The shop manager said they didn't match, but my mum let me choose. The store owner, who happened to be there, loved my choices and offered to feature me on his magazine cover at just three years old. That's how I began childhood modelling," she shared.

However, academics and sports remained a priority. "I was very much into sports. I took up professional swimming and aimed to compete in the Commonwealth Games. Alongside this, I dabbled in acting and modelling, dreaming of travelling the world," Kaur said.

Her journey in Australia was fraught with rejection. "At 15, people told me I wasn't tall or skinny enough. At 5'10", I met the ideal model standards, yet I faced 45 rejections in Australia. Despite that, my parents were supportive. There were moments I wanted to quit, but small affirmations, like strangers calling me beautiful, kept me going." Kaur eventually landed an opportunity to work in China.