This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

3/5

The actress gained stardom with her role in the movie Billa which was a major success. In 2010, she had five box office hits in the four Southern languages – Adhurs (Telugu), Bodyguard (Malayalam), Simha (Telugu), Boss Engira Bhaskaran (Tamil), and Super (Kannada), and with these, she gained the title of Lady Superstar. The actress recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office and emerged as an All-time blockbuster.