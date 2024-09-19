This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

Know all about the actress who charges Rs 5 crore for a 50-second appearance.
This actress who has only one blockbuster in Bollywood, earns Rs 5 crore for a 50-second appearance. She now owns a private jet worth Rs 50 crore and lives in a luxurious bungalow. The actress we are talking about has worked with superstars like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan and others. She is none other than Nayanthara.
1. Who is Nayanthara?
Nayanthara is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Tamil film industry. She has acted in more than 75 films in a career spanning over two decades and is one of the highest-paid actresses in India.
2. Nayanthara film debut
Nayanthara made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare which became a huge hit at the box office. After this, the actress went on to work in several hits and blockbusters like Ayya, Chandramukhi, Ghajini and more
3. Nayanthara rise to stardom and Bollywood debut
The actress gained stardom with her role in the movie Billa which was a major success. In 2010, she had five box office hits in the four Southern languages – Adhurs (Telugu), Bodyguard (Malayalam), Simha (Telugu), Boss Engira Bhaskaran (Tamil), and Super (Kannada), and with these, she gained the title of Lady Superstar. The actress recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office and emerged as an All-time blockbuster.
4. Nayanthara fees for 50-second appearance
According to reports Nayanthara charges a whopping Rs 5 crore for a 50-second advertisement for Tata Sky which was shot in 2 days in 4 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
5. Nayanthara net worth and private jet
Nayanthara now lives a super luxurious life. The actress is one of the highest-paid actresses in India and charges Rs 10 crore per film. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 200 crore and owns a private jet reportedly worth Rs 50 crore.