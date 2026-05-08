This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

4 . Clarification from his team:

4

After the video went viral and he faced backlash, Babil Khan’s team clarified that the video was misinterpreted. They said his comments were made from a place of appreciation for fellow artists and assured that he was safe. After the incident, Babil stepped away from social media for several months before returning in October 2025. He also exited a project with director Sai Rajesh, citing personal reasons and a need for a break.

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