This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | May 08, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
1.Babil Khan’s acting journey:
Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is known for his performances in Qala and Netflix’s The Railway Men. He has also been preparing for new projects, including a Malayalam film debut, as he continues building his career in cinema.
2.Viral video sparks controversy:
Babil Khan grabbed attention after posting a video on social media in May 2025, where he expressed frustration with the film industry. He described Bollywood as 'fake',' screwed' and mentioned several actors, which quickly made the clip go viral.
3.Mental health concerns and public reaction:
The video sparked concern among fans about Babil’s mental well-being. While some supported his honesty about the industry, others worried after seeing him emotionally distressed in the footage.
4.Clarification from his team:
After the video went viral and he faced backlash, Babil Khan’s team clarified that the video was misinterpreted. They said his comments were made from a place of appreciation for fellow artists and assured that he was safe. After the incident, Babil stepped away from social media for several months before returning in October 2025. He also exited a project with director Sai Rajesh, citing personal reasons and a need for a break.
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5.Irrfan Khan’s legacy and Babil Khan’s journey:
The son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, Babil continues to carry forward his father’s legacy in cinema while carving his own path in the industry. His recent experiences have also highlighted the emotional pressures faced by young actors in Bollywood.