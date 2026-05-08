FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies

OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan is an emerging actor and in 2025, he made headlines after a viral video about Bollywood sparked concern and online discussion.

Anshika Pandey | May 08, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

1.Babil Khan’s acting journey:

Babil Khan’s acting journey:
1

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is known for his performances in Qala and Netflix’s The Railway Men. He has also been preparing for new projects, including a Malayalam film debut, as he continues building his career in cinema.

Advertisement

2.Viral video sparks controversy:

Viral video sparks controversy:
2

Babil Khan grabbed attention after posting a video on social media in May 2025, where he expressed frustration with the film industry. He described Bollywood as 'fake',' screwed' and mentioned several actors, which quickly made the clip go viral.

3.Mental health concerns and public reaction:

Mental health concerns and public reaction:
3

The video sparked concern among fans about Babil’s mental well-being. While some supported his honesty about the industry, others worried after seeing him emotionally distressed in the footage.

4.Clarification from his team:

Clarification from his team:
4

After the video went viral and he faced backlash, Babil Khan’s team clarified that the video was misinterpreted. They said his comments were made from a place of appreciation for fellow artists and assured that he was safe. After the incident, Babil stepped away from social media for several months before returning in October 2025. He also exited a project with director Sai Rajesh, citing personal reasons and a need for a break.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja, pens heartfelt note with unseen family moments

TRENDING NOW

5.Irrfan Khan’s legacy and Babil Khan’s journey:

Irrfan Khan’s legacy and Babil Khan’s journey:
5

The son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, Babil continues to carry forward his father’s legacy in cinema while carving his own path in the industry. His recent experiences have also highlighted the emotional pressures faced by young actors in Bollywood.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: Experts urge caution in FTA talks, may boost these sectors
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: What it means for Indian exporters?
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble: 'We have renewed, unshakeable faith in God’s divine plan'
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic temple, eatery, military camp in Delhi were on target
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic templ
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement