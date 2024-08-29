trendingPhotosDetail

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This star has a crazy fan following. 10 lakh fans attended his films' music launch event, and the railway had to run nine special trains for them.

Actors in the South are God-worshiped by their fans. We have heard about temples dedicated to superstars, and how their admirers can go to any length to get a glimpse of them. Today we will discuss an actor who loves his fans and has gone way ahead in expressing his gratitude for his admirers.

1. Jr NTR

1/5 Tarak aka Jr NTR is a superstar in the south, and after the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, he earned the title of pan-India star. The actor's fans love his on-screen persona. But his off-screen humbleness is worshipped by his followers.

2. Jr NTR is looking after his deceased fan's family

2/5 Reportedly, in the year 2013, during the music launch event of Badshah, a huge crowd of fans gathered at the event. The over-enthusiastic crowd led to a stampede in which a fan died. This incident impacted Jr NTR. He met the family of the deceased fan, gave them Rs five lakh rupees and decided to take care of them. It's been 11 years, and he's still taking care of his deceased fan's family.

3. Jr NTR invited 12000 fans to his wedding

3/5 While celebs keep their weddings a secret or only invite their close friends and relatives. Reportedly, Jr NTR invited 12000 fans to his wedding. A total of 15 thousand people attended his wedding, out of which 12 thousand were just fans.

4. When special trains were arranged for Jr NTR's fans

4/5 In 2004, during the film Andra's music launch event, reportedly 10 lakh people attended the event. Everyone was surprised to see this crowd. As News18 reported, the government had to come forward and run nine special trains, especially for the fans.