This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..

Meet star India cricketer's wife, who is no less than any model, runs a successful business of..., her net worth is Rs...
US Navy F-35 jet crashes in California, video show thick black smoke rising from accident site, watch
US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near Lemoore Air Station in California
Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more nations with visa for just Re 1, here's how
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa, no longer require...
Viral video: After Aniruddhacharya, Premanand sparks new controversy, comments on girls: 'Jab chaar purush se milne ke aadat ho gayi hai, toh...'
'We're negotiating with India...': US President Donald Trump after declaring 25% tariff plus penalty
Meet woman, who studied 8 hours a day to fulfill IAS dream, cracked UPSC exam on 3rd attempt with AIR...; know about her preparation strategy and more
Delhi weather: Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR again, IMD predicts light to moderate showers
Donald Trump announces US-Pakistan deal to develop 'massive' oil reserves in Pakistan, says they might sell to 'India some day'
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Jul 31, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
1.Who was Nadira?
Actress Nadira, born as Florence Ezekiel in Baghdad, Iraq, moved to Mumbai with her family for work. Nadira acted in many films from the 1950s to the 1970s, including Aan, Shree 420, Pakeezah, and Julie. She also won a Filmfare Award for the latter.
2.First Indian actress to own Rolls-Royce
Nadira was one of the highest-paid actresses of her time and among the first in India to own a Rolls-Royce. As per Siasat, Nadira had the car imported, starting a trend many stars followed years later. It made big news back then.
3.Nadira's movie journey
Nadira started acting at the age of 10 or 11 in the 1943 film Mauj. She rose to fame with her role as a Rajput princess in Aan (1952), thanks to Sardar Akhtar, wife of director Mehboob Khan. She later appeared in Shree 420 (1955), Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Pakeezah (1972), Hanste Zakhm (1973), and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977).
4.What was Nadira first salary?
Nadira started her career with a salary of Rs 1200, which later increased to Rs 2500 and then Rs 3600 as per an IndiaTV report. She became the first Bollywood actress to buy a Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s most luxurious cars.
5.How did Nadira died?
Nadira suffered a cardiac arrest in 2006 and was hospitalised in a semi-coma. She was already suffering from several health issues like meningitis, liver disease, and paralysis. In her final years, she lived alone with a housekeeper. She passed away on February 9, 2006, at age 73, after a long illness.
6.Which other Indian celebrities own a Rolls-Royce?
Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and Chiranjeevi also own Rolls-Royce cars.