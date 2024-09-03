This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

The 2022 action thriller Kantara took the audiences and the entire Indian film industry by surprise. Made in just Rs 16 crore, the Rishab Shetty film went on to earn over Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide. The film also earned two National Film Awards earlier this year. Read on to know why a plagiarism case was filed against the makers, which they eventually won.