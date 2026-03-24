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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'

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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan

Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'

Dhurandhar 2: SP MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for Atiq Ahmed's portrayal

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi's refreshing chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's song Tu Hi Disda

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay, Wamiqa's chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's song

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Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui

Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate? Know about their relationship timeline, daughter Jessemy

Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate?

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The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked

From Dalip Tahil to Aaditya Kulshreshth and more celebrities, The Traitors Season 2 brings together a diverse and star-studded lineup. The show promises an exciting mix of strategy, trust and betrayal as contestants compete against each other.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

1.Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav
1

Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular influencer, Elvish Yadav, brings a massive fan following. Elvish has also appeared in MTV Roadies XX and currently entertains audiences on Laughter Chefs. His confidence and competitive nature make him a strong contender.

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2.Dalip Tahil

Dalip Tahil
2

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil brings decades of experience and a commanding screen presence. Known for playing strong characters, he is expected to use his maturity and sharp instincts to navigate the game. Recently seen in The Family Man 3 as Manoj Bajpayee’s boss.

3.Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat
3

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat adds glamour and boldness to the show. Her fearless personality could make her stand out in this game of trust and betrayal. Mallika was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in 2024.

4.Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari
4

A popular TV star and reality show winner, Shweta Tiwari is known for her confidence and smart gameplay. Her strong personality and leadership skills could make her a tough competitor. She was last seen in TV shows like Main Hoon Aparajita.

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5.Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui
5

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui is known for his wit and strategic thinking. His calm nature and sharp mind may help him outplay others. He was last seen winning Bigg Boss 17.

6.Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik
6

Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik is known for her strong opinions and leadership. Her ability to handle pressure makes her a powerful player. She was last seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and TV shows.

7.Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan)

Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan)
7

Digital creator and reality star Abhishek Malhan is known for his intelligence and quick thinking. His experience in competitive shows could work in his favour. He was last seen as the runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

8.Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor
8

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor brings experience and charm. His calm nature and understanding of people may help him build strong alliances. He was last seen in projects like The Fame Game and Murder Mubarak.

9.Aaditya Kulshreshth

Aaditya Kulshreshth
9

Popular content creator Aaditya Kulshreshth brings humour and fresh energy. His observational skills and quick reactions may give him an edge. He was last seen creating digital content and online shows.

10.Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty
10

Actress Rhea Chakraborty joins the show as part of her comeback. Her presence adds curiosity, and fans are eager to see her strategy in the game. She was last seen as a gang leader in MTV Roadies.

11.Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi
11

Known as a socialite and art enthusiast, Shalini Passi adds a unique charm to the lineup. Her different background may bring an interesting dynamic to the show. She is often seen at art and fashion events.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mukesh Chhabra reacts to box office mayhem, calls this person 'real hero' of movie

12.Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati
12

Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati brings both style and confidence. Her strong personality and creative mindset could help her stand out. She was last seen in web series like Made in Heaven.

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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan
Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'
Dhurandhar 2: SP MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for Atiq Ahmed's portrayal
Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move
Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel
Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi's refreshing chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's song Tu Hi Disda
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