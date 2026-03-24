The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
1.Elvish Yadav
Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular influencer, Elvish Yadav, brings a massive fan following. Elvish has also appeared in MTV Roadies XX and currently entertains audiences on Laughter Chefs. His confidence and competitive nature make him a strong contender.
2.Dalip Tahil
Veteran actor Dalip Tahil brings decades of experience and a commanding screen presence. Known for playing strong characters, he is expected to use his maturity and sharp instincts to navigate the game. Recently seen in The Family Man 3 as Manoj Bajpayee’s boss.
3.Mallika Sherawat
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat adds glamour and boldness to the show. Her fearless personality could make her stand out in this game of trust and betrayal. Mallika was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in 2024.
4.Shweta Tiwari
A popular TV star and reality show winner, Shweta Tiwari is known for her confidence and smart gameplay. Her strong personality and leadership skills could make her a tough competitor. She was last seen in TV shows like Main Hoon Aparajita.
5.Munawar Faruqui
Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui is known for his wit and strategic thinking. His calm nature and sharp mind may help him outplay others. He was last seen winning Bigg Boss 17.
6.Rubina Dilaik
Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik is known for her strong opinions and leadership. Her ability to handle pressure makes her a powerful player. She was last seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and TV shows.
7.Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan)
Digital creator and reality star Abhishek Malhan is known for his intelligence and quick thinking. His experience in competitive shows could work in his favour. He was last seen as the runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
8.Sanjay Kapoor
Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor brings experience and charm. His calm nature and understanding of people may help him build strong alliances. He was last seen in projects like The Fame Game and Murder Mubarak.
9.Aaditya Kulshreshth
Popular content creator Aaditya Kulshreshth brings humour and fresh energy. His observational skills and quick reactions may give him an edge. He was last seen creating digital content and online shows.
10.Rhea Chakraborty
Actress Rhea Chakraborty joins the show as part of her comeback. Her presence adds curiosity, and fans are eager to see her strategy in the game. She was last seen as a gang leader in MTV Roadies.
11.Shalini Passi
Known as a socialite and art enthusiast, Shalini Passi adds a unique charm to the lineup. Her different background may bring an interesting dynamic to the show. She is often seen at art and fashion events.
Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mukesh Chhabra reacts to box office mayhem, calls this person 'real hero' of movie
12.Parul Gulati
Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati brings both style and confidence. Her strong personality and creative mindset could help her stand out. She was last seen in web series like Made in Heaven.