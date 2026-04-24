The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 24, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
1.Nita Ambani at TIME100 Summit:
Nita Ambani sat down with Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME magazine, during the TIME100 Summit in New York. For the occasion, she wore a cream-coloured jamdani masterpiece featuring vibrant floral motifs, reflecting elegance and traditional craftsmanship.
2.Dakota Johnson’s ethereal appearance:
Dakota Johnson looked stunning at the TIME100 Gala in a floor-length dove-grey gown. The outfit featured a dramatic built-in cape, a silver-feathered collar, and a high front slit, creating a graceful and bold red carpet statement.
3.Hailey Bieber’s shimmering look:
Hailey Bieber turned heads in a floor-length silver gown that shimmered beautifully under the lights. The design featured thin straps, floral detailing and a scalloped neckline, giving her a soft yet glamorous red carpet presence.
4.Chef Vikas Khanna’s artistic statement:
Chef Vikas Khanna added a personal and artistic touch to the TIME100 Gala in a sharp pinstriped black suit. He completed his look with a striking hand-painted white scarf, blending culinary creativity with fashion expression.
5.Kate Hudson’s bold red carpet style:
Kate Hudson made a striking appearance at the TIME100 red carpet in a deep black gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves. She elevated the look with black gloves and minimal gold accents, delivering a sleek and powerful finish.
Also read: Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’
6.Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor’s coordinated look:
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor appeared as a stylish couple in coordinated dark tones. Ben opted for a classic navy suit with a white shirt and tie, while Christine complemented him in an elegant floor-length navy column gown.