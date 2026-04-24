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The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics

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Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked

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The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics

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The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics

The TIME100 Gala is a prestigious annual event in New York celebrating the world’s 100 most influential people. From Nita Ambani and Chef Vikas Khanna to Dakota Johnson and others, global icons gathered and turned heads with their presence and style.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 24, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

1.Nita Ambani at TIME100 Summit:

Nita Ambani at TIME100 Summit:
1

Nita Ambani sat down with Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME magazine, during the TIME100 Summit in New York. For the occasion, she wore a cream-coloured jamdani masterpiece featuring vibrant floral motifs, reflecting elegance and traditional craftsmanship.

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2.Dakota Johnson’s ethereal appearance:

Dakota Johnson’s ethereal appearance:
2

Dakota Johnson looked stunning at the TIME100 Gala in a floor-length dove-grey gown. The outfit featured a dramatic built-in cape, a silver-feathered collar, and a high front slit, creating a graceful and bold red carpet statement. 

3.Hailey Bieber’s shimmering look:

Hailey Bieber’s shimmering look:
3

Hailey Bieber turned heads in a floor-length silver gown that shimmered beautifully under the lights. The design featured thin straps, floral detailing and a scalloped neckline, giving her a soft yet glamorous red carpet presence. 

4.Chef Vikas Khanna’s artistic statement:

Chef Vikas Khanna’s artistic statement:
4

Chef Vikas Khanna added a personal and artistic touch to the TIME100 Gala in a sharp pinstriped black suit. He completed his look with a striking hand-painted white scarf, blending culinary creativity with fashion expression. 

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5.Kate Hudson’s bold red carpet style:

Kate Hudson’s bold red carpet style:
5

Kate Hudson made a striking appearance at the TIME100 red carpet in a deep black gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves. She elevated the look with black gloves and minimal gold accents, delivering a sleek and powerful finish.

Also read: Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

6.Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor’s coordinated look:

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor’s coordinated look:
6

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor appeared as a stylish couple in coordinated dark tones. Ben opted for a classic navy suit with a white shirt and tie, while Christine complemented him in an elegant floor-length navy column gown.

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Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes
TCS Nashik Row: Four employees arrested in a separate sexual harassment case, details here
TCS Nashik Row: Four employees arrested in a separate sexual harassment case
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