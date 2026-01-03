The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

5 . Drishyam 3 - Malayalam

The third installment of the Drishyam franchise will once again feature Mohanlal as Georgekutty. While plot details are tightly guarded, the Jeethu Joseph directorial is said to explore the long-term consequences of Georgekutty’s past actions, as buried truths threaten to resurface. The exact release date of the much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam 3 isn't announced yet.