The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Jan 03, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
1.The Raja Saab - Telugu
Prabhas headlines The Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi, marking a departure from his recent action-heavy outings. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani, and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film revolves around a man who inherits an old palace, only to uncover its dark and supernatural secrets. It is slated for a grand Sankranti release on January 9, 2026.
2.Jana Nayagan - Tamil
Touted as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political plunge, Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and features Pooja Hegde alongside Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj. The high-octane political action drama focuses on a common man’s rise as a people’s leader against systemic corruption. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, coinding with the Pongal 2026 festivities.
3.The Paradise - Telugu
After the success of Dasara, Nani reunites with director Srikanth Odela for The Paradise, a gritty action drama set in 1980s Secunderabad. The film explores themes of oppression, identity, and rebellion through the story of a marginalised community fighting for recognition. Also starring Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Babu, the film will release on March 26, 2026.
4.Toxic - Kannada
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in a raw, unconventional role, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal parts. The stylised period gangster drama delves into power, greed, and moral decay. The film is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, and will face-off in a high-stakes box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
5.Drishyam 3 - Malayalam
The third installment of the Drishyam franchise will once again feature Mohanlal as Georgekutty. While plot details are tightly guarded, the Jeethu Joseph directorial is said to explore the long-term consequences of Georgekutty’s past actions, as buried truths threaten to resurface. The exact release date of the much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam 3 isn't announced yet.
6.Jailer 2 - Tamil
Following the blockbuster success of Jailer, Rajinikanth returns as the formidable retired jailer 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandiyan in the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Expected to retain its trademark mix of action, humour, starry cameos, and mass moments, Jailer 2 is eyeing a mid-2026 release. It also stars S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and Ramya Krishnan.
7.Peddi - Telugu
Ram Charan headlines Peddi, an intense rural action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Mirzapur-fame Divyenndu in key roles, the film blends sports, emotion, and revenge, with music composed by the Oscar winner A.R. Rahman. It is slated to release on March 27, 2026.
8.Patriot - Malayalam
The two Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal headline Patriot, that boasts a strong ensemble consisting of Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy. The Mahesh Narayanan-directed action-drama will explore themes of nationalism, power, and moral conflict through an intense narrative. Its release date hasn't been announced yet.
9.Fauzi - Telugu
Prabhas unites with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauzi, a period action drama set against a pre-Independence backdrop. The film sees the Telugu suerstar playing a soldier-revolutionary caught between duty and rebellion. Starring Imanvi Esmail in her acting debut, the film is expected to release on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend.
10.NTR Neel film - Telugu
Jr NTR teams up with KGF and Salaar director Prashanth Neel for a massive action spectacle that is expected to redefine scale and intensity. While plot details remain under wraps, the film is mounted as a pan-India project with a dark, violent narrative at its core. The film, which is tentatively titled Dragon, will release worldwide in theatres on June 25, 2026.