1 . Onion Pink Banarasi Silk Saree at Mira Rajput’s Wellness Brand Launch

1

Rekha graced the event in a stunning onion pink Banarasi silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured delicate lotus motifs and a golden border with intricate gota work. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorized with a traditional bun adorned with gajra, bold kohl-rimmed eyes, and statement jhumkas and bangles, epitomizing her signature style.