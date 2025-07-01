7 . Travel wanderlust

7

What really catches your eye on Sumona Chakravarti’s Instagram is her love for travel. Whether she's soaking up the sun on a beach or enjoying the peace of the mountains, her adventures feel genuine and joyful. There’s something so effortless about the way she captures these moments-they don’t just look beautiful, they make you want to pack your bags and chase that same feeling of freedom. Her travel posts aren’t just photos, they’re little reminders of how refreshing it is to explore the world.