Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

From Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 to Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's Jatt & Juliet 3, these films and shows are releasing across different OTT platforms this week.
1. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2
Headlined by Kapil Sharma, the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Netflix on September 21. The first episode will feature Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Vasan Bala, and Karan Johar promoting their upcoming film Jigra.
2. Jatt & Juliet 3
The romantic comedy Jatt & Juliet 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in the leading roles, is the highest grossing Indian Punjabi film of all time. It started streaming on the OTT platform Chaupal on September 19.
3. The Penguin
A spin-off from the 2022 superhero film The Batman, the web series Penguin is based on the DC Comics villain. Featuring Colin Farrell in the titular role, the first episode dropped on JioCinema premium on September 19.
4. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam
Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi series Panchayat. Created by TVF and starring Abishek Kumar, Chetan, and Niyathi in the leading roles, the web series will start streaming on Prime Video India on September 20.
5. Agatha All Along
Based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, the miniseries Agatha All Along is a spin-off from the 2021 web series WandaVision. The first two episodes of Kathryn Hahn-starrer show dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on September 18.