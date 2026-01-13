The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details
Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes fan of Yami Gautam, praises Haq: 'I felt love, rage, and...' after watching film
Exclusive: Shakti Anand calls Mahadev & Sons his 'Animal', reacts to revolution of TV from kitchen poltics to..., comments on success of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
How Sony Virdi Is Redefining the School Experience of Sikkim Children
SA20: Faf du Plessis ruled out remainder of T20 league, Joburg Super Kings announce new skipper
China again provokes India with claim over Shaksgam Valley: What is the dispute all about?
Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'
New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch in India: Check price, design, features, key specs, and more
GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati releases hall ticket, check steps to download, exam dates, schedule
O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor film lands in major trouble, Hussain Ustara's daughter THREATENS to send Rs 2 crore for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 13, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
1.Kapil Sharma’s fee
According to media reports, Kapil Sharma earns around Rs 5 crore per episode. While Netflix has not officially confirmed these numbers, the amount reflects Kapil’s unmatched popularity and his central role in the show’s success.
2.Sunil Grover’s comeback and earnings
Sunil Grover’s return has been an emotional moment for fans who missed his iconic characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Reports suggest that Sunil earns around Rs 25 lakh per episode.
3.Archana Puran Singh
Archana Puran Singh, known for her signature laugh and reactions, reportedly earns Rs 10–12 lakh per episode.
4.Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek, popular for his comic timing and characters, is said to earn around Rs 10 lakh per episode.
5.Other cast members’ salaries
While the other supporting cast members were also well compensated, Navjot Singh Sidhu earns between Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh per episode for his appearances on the Netflix show. Kiku Sharda reportedly charges Rs 7 lakh per episode. Rajiv Thakur, another familiar face, earns close to Rs 6 lakh per episode.