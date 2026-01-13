FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show cast fees revealed: From Kapil Sharma’s Rs 5 crore per episode salary to Sunil Grover’s earnings, what Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Navjot Singh Sidhu earn on Netflix show.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 13, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

Kapil Sharma's fee

Kapil Sharma’s fee
According to media reports, Kapil Sharma earns around Rs 5 crore per episode. While Netflix has not officially confirmed these numbers, the amount reflects Kapil’s unmatched popularity and his central role in the show’s success.

Sunil Grover's comeback and earnings

Sunil Grover’s comeback and earnings
Sunil Grover’s return has been an emotional moment for fans who missed his iconic characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Reports suggest that Sunil earns around Rs 25 lakh per episode.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh
Archana Puran Singh, known for her signature laugh and reactions, reportedly earns Rs 10–12 lakh per episode.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek, popular for his comic timing and characters, is said to earn around Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Other cast members' salaries

Other cast members’ salaries
While the other supporting cast members were also well compensated, Navjot Singh Sidhu earns between Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh per episode for his appearances on the Netflix show. Kiku Sharda reportedly charges Rs 7 lakh per episode. Rajiv Thakur, another familiar face, earns close to Rs 6 lakh per episode.

