The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II

Here are a number of films and television shows that have been made about Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Sep 09, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK’s longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King. Here are a number of films and television shows that have been made about Queen Elizabeth II.

1. The Crown

Peter Morgan is the writer and primary author of the historical drama television series The Crown, which is about Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

2. A Royal Night Out

The Queen's life is hilariously and unusually portrayed in A Royal Night Out as she and her sister get separated during their wild evening as commoners.

3. Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen

The movie shows footage of Elizabeth as a young child, on her first overseas trip with her family, and during her engagement to Prince Philip.

4. Tricia's Wedding

A short comedic parody in which Steven Walden portrays a young Queen Elizabeth II at a mock wedding for Tricia Nixon.

5. The Queen's Green Planet

The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, her ambitious legacy initiative that seeks to establish a global network of protected forests in each of the 53 Commonwealth nations, is discussed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Sir David Attenborough.

6. Elizabeth & Margaret: Love and Loyalty.

The complex, widely misunderstanding relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret is examined in-depth in this docuseries.

7. Queen Elizabeth II: The Unlikely Queen

A closer look at Queen Elizabeth, who had been the monarch of the United Kingdom for the past 60 years, examining how she has shaped contemporary British history and the terrible impact she has had on the global community.

