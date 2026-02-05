The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

1 . Yuva

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is set in Kolkata. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Lallan Singh. And as the volatile Lallan Singh, Abhishek stunned critics with a raw, frightening performance that announced his arrival as a serious actor. This role is widely considered one of his career-best performances. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this portrayal.