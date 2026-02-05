The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations

Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason

MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan, Russian oil amid US claims: 'Consistent with our approach to...'

Massive blast in Meghalaya's coal mine, 10 killed, here's what we know so far

Epstein Files released: Why is Anurag Kashyap's name allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar creates history: Ranveer Singh creates history, beats Dangal, Border, 3 Idiots, K3G by..., Part 2 OTT rights sold at Rs 150 crore

Red Lorry film festival 2026: From Sentimental Value, Sirat and Hamnet; here's where you can watch award-winning global hits in Mumbai

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, superstar says 'show gave founders opportunity to learn, grow'

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations

Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identi

Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason

Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay

Dhurandhar creates history: Ranveer Singh creates history, beats Dangal, Border, 3 Idiots, K3G by..., Part 2 OTT rights sold at Rs 150 crore

Dhurandhar creates history: Ranveer Singh creates history, beats Dangal, Border

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

Performances that reflect a career of conviction: Celebrating Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

Apurwa Amit | Feb 05, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

1.Yuva

Yuva
1

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is set in Kolkata. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Lallan Singh. And as the volatile Lallan Singh, Abhishek stunned critics with a raw, frightening performance that announced his arrival as a serious actor. This role is widely considered one of his career-best performances. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this portrayal.

 

Advertisement

2.Guru

Guru
2

Loosely inspired by Dhirubhai Ambani, Guru showcased his ability to carry a film with conviction, charisma, and emotional depth. One of his most iconic roles.

 

3.Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan
3

Critics hailed his quiet, controlled portrayal as one of his finest, proof that sometimes less truly is more. This film marked his return to the silver screen after a two-year break and was praised for his understated, soulful performance.

 

4.Ludo

Ludo
4

A refreshingly offbeat performance that earned widespread acclaim and reaffirmed his knack for dark humour and layered storytelling.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Guru

Guru
5

A career refresh. Balancing humour with empathy, Abhishek’s portrayal of an uneducated politician discovering self-worth through learning was widely applauded for its sincerity and control.

6.Be Happy

Be Happy
6

Warm, vulnerable, and emotionally resonant, Be Happy highlighted Abhishek’s ability to connect deeply without theatrics, cementing his comfort in intimate, human storytelling.

 

7.Kaalidhar Laapata

Kaalidhar Laapata
7

Minimalist and meditative, this performance leaned on silence and internal conflict. Critics admired the maturity and stillness that defined his portrayal.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations
Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identi
Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason
Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay
MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan, Russian oil amid US claims: 'Consistent with our approach to...'
MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan oil amid US claims: 'Consistent with
Massive blast in Meghalaya's coal mine, 10 killed, here's what we know so far
Massive blast in Meghalaya's coal mine, 10 killed, here's what we know so far
Epstein Files released: Why is Anurag Kashyap's name allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Here's what we know
Why is Anurag Kashyap's name allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement