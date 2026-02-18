FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for VVIP movement, check routes to avoid, helpline numbers and more

Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern

Delhi teen's father apologises over biker Sahil Dhaneshra's death in Dwarka crash, admits 'this is my son's mistake'

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh

Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM, cite 'threats' from Mohsin Naqvi

Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners: 'I am seeing...'

US, Iran report good progress in Geneva nuclear talks; Tehran to present detailed proposals in two weeks

Uttar Pradesh: New industrial hub to be developed in Kanpur's Ghatampur with over Rs 14 crore investment

Gold, silver prices today, February 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi, Macron to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check affected routes

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for India AI Impact Summit 2026

Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern

Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims

Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The episode featured returning wildcards like Arushi Chawla and Urvashi Dholakia, emotional confrontations, and strategic moves. Alliances shifted, tensions rose and the women, including Tejaswi and Nikki Tamboli, formed a united team, while Bebika was eliminated in a dramatic exit.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 18, 2026, 07:21 AM IST

1.Urvashi Critiques the lack of team spirit

Urvashi Critiques the lack of team spirit
1

Urvashi Dholakia showed that the contestants needed to work together more because she wanted them to stop competing against each other and start working together as a team. Her remarks caused the athletes to reevaluate their relationships with others.

Advertisement

2.Arushi Clashes with Krishna, Ridhi and Yuvika

Arushi Clashes with Krishna, Ridhi and Yuvika
2

Arushi returned to the show and immediately faced a heated confrontation with Krishna, Ridhi and Yuvika. The group experienced tension because she could not overcome past misunderstandings and the group had different approaches to work. The clash established the episode's mood.

3.Tejaswi encourages solidarity; Khanzaadi Questions Rajat

Tejaswi encourages solidarity; Khanzaadi Questions Rajat
3

Tejaswi motivated the female contestants to support each otherwhich Khanzaadi confronted Rajat Dalal about her past game decisions. The two groups of contestants developed mixed feelings, which showed both support and conflict between them.

4.Challenge results: Tejaswi and Khanzaadi fall short

Challenge results: Tejaswi and Khanzaadi fall short
4

The main task allowed contestants to win, which helped them improve their standing, while Tejaswi and Khanzaadi did not reach the necessary performance level to continue in the competition. The results reshuffled the dynamics in the house.

TRENDING NOW

5.Nikki shows emotional vulnerability

Nikki shows emotional vulnerability
5

Nikki Tamboli expressed her emotions through her personal struggles while dealing with her boyfriend's conflicts, which showed viewers the intense pressure that existed between her and her competition. The episode gained an emotional depth through her public outburst.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners: 'I am seeing...'

6.Women form a united front - Bebika exits

Women form a united front - Bebika exits
6

The female contestants formed a united team to increase their winning chances, but Bebika experienced a dramatic and emotional elimination despite the new alliance. The alliance between the two parties displayed their intention to work together more effectively in upcoming episodes.the

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi, Macron to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check affected routes
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for India AI Impact Summit 2026
Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern
Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali
Delhi teen's father apologises over biker Sahil Dhaneshra's death in Dwarka crash, admits 'this is my son's mistake'
Delhi teen's father apologises over biker Sahil Dhaneshra's death in Dwarka cras
Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh
Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet
Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM, cite 'threats' from Mohsin Naqvi
Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement