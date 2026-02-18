The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for VVIP movement, check routes to avoid, helpline numbers and more
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 18, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
1.Urvashi Critiques the lack of team spirit
Urvashi Dholakia showed that the contestants needed to work together more because she wanted them to stop competing against each other and start working together as a team. Her remarks caused the athletes to reevaluate their relationships with others.
2.Arushi Clashes with Krishna, Ridhi and Yuvika
Arushi returned to the show and immediately faced a heated confrontation with Krishna, Ridhi and Yuvika. The group experienced tension because she could not overcome past misunderstandings and the group had different approaches to work. The clash established the episode's mood.
3.Tejaswi encourages solidarity; Khanzaadi Questions Rajat
Tejaswi motivated the female contestants to support each otherwhich Khanzaadi confronted Rajat Dalal about her past game decisions. The two groups of contestants developed mixed feelings, which showed both support and conflict between them.
4.Challenge results: Tejaswi and Khanzaadi fall short
The main task allowed contestants to win, which helped them improve their standing, while Tejaswi and Khanzaadi did not reach the necessary performance level to continue in the competition. The results reshuffled the dynamics in the house.
5.Nikki shows emotional vulnerability
Nikki Tamboli expressed her emotions through her personal struggles while dealing with her boyfriend's conflicts, which showed viewers the intense pressure that existed between her and her competition. The episode gained an emotional depth through her public outburst.
6.Women form a united front - Bebika exits
The female contestants formed a united team to increase their winning chances, but Bebika experienced a dramatic and emotional elimination despite the new alliance. The alliance between the two parties displayed their intention to work together more effectively in upcoming episodes.the