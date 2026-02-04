The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud

1 . Prince Narul speaks on The 50 show

1

Prince Narul discussed his conflicts with Elvish Yadva during a recent The 50 Show episode. He accused Elvish of sending people to threaten him but said he did not fear anyone. Prince claimed he had reached a level of success that Elvish could not match and added that Elvish ran away to Goa when confronted. The episode went viral, surprising fans and sparking widespread debates online.