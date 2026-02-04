FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud

Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav are again in the spotlight because of their controversy on The 50. Prince claimed Elvish threatened him with gangsters and said his tough image is mostly for show. The rivalry started on Roadies XX and continues to excite fans online.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 04, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

1.Prince Narul speaks on The 50 show

Prince Narul speaks on The 50 show
1

Prince Narul discussed his conflicts with Elvish Yadva during a recent The 50 Show episode. He accused Elvish of sending people to threaten him but said he did not fear anyone. Prince claimed he had reached a level of success that Elvish could not match and added that Elvish ran away to Goa when confronted. The episode went viral, surprising fans and sparking widespread debates online.

2.Social media sparks rivalry

Social media sparks rivalry
2

The social media platforms began to show Prince Narul and Elvish Yadva's growing conflict. Both began posting indirect messages and comments, which showed their disagreement. Fans quickly noticed the content, and it spread across Instagram and Twitter for discussion. The online interactions between them transformed their private disputes into a widespread public dispute.

3.Accusations covered in media

Accusations covered in media
3

Prince accused Elvish of work theft, but Elvish denied the accusation, which escalated their feud. The news outlets and entertainment media reported on the accusations, which showed their ongoing disputes. The stars maintained public interest in the story through their interviews and statements, which created fan engagement and audience division.

4.Roadies TV show and public statements

Roadies TV show and public statements
4

The show displayed their personal conflicts through visible arguments, which they broadcast to their entire audience, which demonstrated their problematic relationship. Prince released his critical assessment of Elvish's behaviour, which Elvish countered by explaining himself and making indirect remarks. The public maintained interest in the controversy because of their public appearances and the statements they made, which created ongoing discussions between fans and media outlets.

5.Social media reactions

Social media reactions
5

Social media is currently active with each fresh episode and announcement about Prince Narul and Elvish Yadva. Fans immediately react to their content by distributing their thoughts through memes and videos which show their support for either Prince or Elvish. The public keeps discussing the issue through online debates and viral videos which establish social media as the primary venue for the ongoing conflict.

