ENTERTAINMENT

The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...

Apurwa Amit | Feb 04, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

1.Who is Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy?

Who is Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy?
1

Yung Sammy, born Samuel Morrison, is a Nigerian-born rapper and hip-hop musician who has been making waves in India's Desi Hip Hop (DHH) scene. With a unique multilingual rap style that blends English, Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and other regional dialects, YUNG SAMMY has established himself as one of the most distinctive voices in India's changing hip-hop landscape. After relocating to India over 15 years ago, his life took a dramatic turn, and his identity and music were transformed by his exposure to Indian culture and language.

 

2.Yung Sammy's is inspired by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bohemia

Yung Sammy's is inspired by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bohemia
2

Yung Sammy's musical influences include celebrated artists like Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bohemia, which inspired him to experiment with Hindi and other Indian languages in his music. His blending of cultures and languages has become his trademark, and he is now linked to the Desi Trill label. YUNG SAMMY is known for his ability to seamlessly flip between languages in the middle of a lyric without losing authenticity or rhythm. His music has resonated with a diverse audience, and he has collaborated with artists like DRV, Bandzo3rd, and Mumzy Stranger, extending his influence beyond India's borders.

3.Yung Sammy and Sapna Choudhary's controversy

Yung Sammy and Sapna Choudhary's controversy
3

Yung Sammy's rising success has been marred by a controversy involving Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who recently made a racist comment about him on the reality show "The 50". Sapna, who gained fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 11, reportedly ridiculed Yung Sammy's skin color, saying "Dhoop mein kaala toh nahi ho jaungi na?" and later pointing at him, "Aise toh nahi ho jaungi na?" The comment has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling it racist and unacceptable.

 

4.Yung Sammy's achievement

Yung Sammy's achievement
4

Despite the controversy, Yung Sammy's achievements in the music industry are undeniable. His monthly Spotify listeners are in the 800K+ range, a testament to his growing popularity. He has appeared on international hip-hop shows like "Fire in the Booth" and "On the Radar", and has been featured on platforms like the soundtrack of EA Sports FC 25. Yung Sammy's perseverance and authenticity have made him a respected figure in the global hip-hop community.

 

5.Appeared on international hip-hop shows

Appeared on international hip-hop shows
5

He has appeared on international hip-hop shows like "Fire in the Booth" and "On the Radar", and has been featured on platforms like the soundtrack of EA Sports FC 25. Yung Sammy's perseverance and authenticity have made him a respected figure in the global hip-hop community.

