The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...

2 . Yung Sammy's is inspired by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bohemia

Yung Sammy's musical influences include celebrated artists like Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bohemia, which inspired him to experiment with Hindi and other Indian languages in his music. His blending of cultures and languages has become his trademark, and he is now linked to the Desi Trill label. YUNG SAMMY is known for his ability to seamlessly flip between languages in the middle of a lyric without losing authenticity or rhythm. His music has resonated with a diverse audience, and he has collaborated with artists like DRV, Bandzo3rd, and Mumzy Stranger, extending his influence beyond India's borders.