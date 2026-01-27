The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download
Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?
Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory
Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'
Sunita Williams goes gaga over Kerala's falooda, calls it her favourite dish, video goes viral, watch
Gautam Adani-led Adani Aerospace signs deal with Brazil's Embraer to manufacture aircraft, how may it change aviation ecosystem?
India-EU Trade Deal: PM Modi hails 'mother of all deals', will it help India become manufacturing hub or will Europe flood market here?
Gold soars to all-time high ahead of 'mother of all deals' India-EU free trade agreement
Can Bangladesh play T20 World Cup now? What may happen if Pakistan decide not to play?
ENTERTAINMENT
Varsha Agarwal | Jan 27, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
1.Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani is officially confirmed as the 34th contestant for the reality show. After a successful stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she expressed her intent to play with "heart" and "win" for her fans on Instagram announcement.
2.Yuvika Chaudhary
She is one of the confirmed contestants for the reality show, who will enter the show alongside her husband, reality television veteran Prince Narula, marking their first competitive appearance together since winning Nach Baliye 9. Despite entering with Prince, she emphasised playing as individual contestants with their own strategies.
3.Sapna Chaudhary
Popular Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary, one of the confirmed contestants, stated that she will stay true to herself on the show, competing without any "masks" or "drama". She called herself "a voice that comes from my own soil", ensuring to remain the same grounded person viewers see on stage.
4.Nikki Tamboli
5.Rajat Dalal
6.Krishna Shroff
7.Khanzaadi
8.Archana Gautam
9.Chahat Pandey
10.Ridhi Dogra