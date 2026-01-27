The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download

Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?

Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory

Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'

Sunita Williams goes gaga over Kerala's falooda, calls it her favourite dish, video goes viral, watch

Gautam Adani-led Adani Aerospace signs deal with Brazil's Embraer to manufacture aircraft, how may it change aviation ecosystem?

India-EU Trade Deal: PM Modi hails 'mother of all deals', will it help India become manufacturing hub or will Europe flood market here?

Gold soars to all-time high ahead of 'mother of all deals' India-EU free trade agreement

Can Bangladesh play T20 World Cup now? What may happen if Pakistan decide not to play?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol film to premiere on this streaming platform

Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download

HBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet 2026 out; here's how to download

Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?

Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The show will have 50 celebrities from television, social media, and film who will be locked in a luxurious palace for approximately 26 to 50 days. In Part Two of Five galleries, here are the 10 confirmed contestants of the show.

Varsha Agarwal | Jan 27, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

1.Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani
1

Manisha Rani is officially confirmed as the 34th contestant for the reality show. After a successful stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she expressed her intent to play with "heart" and "win" for her fans on Instagram announcement.

Advertisement

2.Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary
2

She is one of the confirmed contestants for the reality show, who will enter the show alongside her husband, reality television veteran Prince Narula, marking their first competitive appearance together since winning Nach Baliye 9. Despite entering with Prince, she emphasised playing as individual contestants with their own strategies. 

3.Sapna Chaudhary

Sapna Chaudhary
3

Popular Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary, one of the confirmed contestants, stated that she will stay true to herself on the show, competing without any "masks" or "drama". She called herself "a voice that comes from my own soil", ensuring to remain the same grounded person viewers see on stage.

4.Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli
4

TRENDING NOW

5.Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal
5

6.Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff
6

7.Khanzaadi

Khanzaadi
7

8.Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam
8

9.Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey
9

10.Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra
10

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol film to premiere on this streaming platform
Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download
HBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet 2026 out; here's how to download
Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?
Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal?
Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory
Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air
Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'
Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Dir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement