Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50-reality-show features a mix of popular influencers, actors and YouTubers. Contestants like Arbaaz Patel, Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek, Adnaan Shaikh and others bring energy, talent and diverse personalities, making the competition exciting and entertaining.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 31, 2026, 01:13 PM IST

1.Arbaaz Patel

Arbaaz Patel
1

Arbaaz Patel is a reality TV participant who has worked in the field before. His competitive nature and strategic game plan will make him an effective competitor in the upcoming challenges.

2.Dimpal Singh

Dimpal Singh
2

Dimple Singh is a young talent who possesses both enthusiasm and energetic qualities. The combination of her new viewpoint and her strong willpower makes her an impressive contender to observe throughout this season.

3.Natalia Janoszek

Natalia Janoszek
3

Natalia Janoszek is an actress with experience in Indian TV and films. She has dual talents of charm and graceful movement, which will enable her to impress audiences through her performance abilities and her capacity to dominate the stage.

4.Yung Sammy

Yung Sammy
4

Yung Sammy works as both a rapper and a musician. His distinct artistic approach, together with his strong character and his performance skills, will create a unique presence that will generate innovative ideas during the contest.

5.Vanshaj Singh

Vanshaj Singh
5

Vanshaj Singh, who creates YouTube content and plays video games, has become a well-known figure. He combines his technical expertise with his comedic skills and his playful nature to create entertaining content for the show.

6.Adnaan Shaikh

Adnaan Shaikh
6

Adnaan Shaikh works as a social media influencer who has built a substantial online audience. His self-assured personality, combined with his extroverted demeanour, creates a strong competition advantage, which makes him popular with fans.

7.Archit Kaushik

Archit Kaushik
7

Archit Kaushik serves as a rising star within the entertainment industry. His charm and dedication, together with his competitive spirit, will help him achieve success in the show.

8.Jahnavi Killeker

Jahnavi Killeker
8

Jahnavi Killeker works as an actress in both Marathi television shows and films. The combination of her acting skills, her ability to perform on stage and her fan base makes her an important contestant from the available roster of competitors.

9.Lakshay Kaushik

Lakshay Kaushik
9

Lakshay Kaushik shows his exceptional skills through his active participation in events, which he approaches with passionate dedication. His competitive spirit and charming personality make him a strong contender in the show.

10.Dushyant Kukreja

Dushyant Kukreja
10

Dushyant Kukreja has gained recognition as a YouTube personality and social media content creator. He attracts viewers to his show through his entertaining content, which connects with audiences at a high energy level and showcases his creative abilities and established fan following.

