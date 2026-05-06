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Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

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Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Manisha Chauhan | May 06, 2026, 10:03 AM IST

1.Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in London

Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in London
1

As Vijay gears up to step into power in Tamil Nadu, his personal life has once again come into focus — especially his long, private relationship with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, which is now making headlines amid divorce reports.

Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in London, first became a fan of Vijay in 1996 after watching Poove Unakkaga. What began as admiration soon turned into something more. She wrote him letters, tracked his shooting schedule, and eventually flew to Chennai just to meet him on set. That meeting changed everything.

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2.Dating phase

Dating phase
2

Their bond quickly grew, and with the approval of Vijay’s family, the two began dating. Despite coming from different backgrounds, their relationship found common ground. On 25 August 1999, they got married in Chennai in a ceremony that blended both Hindu and Christian traditions. At the time, Vijay was 24 and Sangeetha was 25.

 

3.Sangeetha chose to stay away from the limelight

Sangeetha chose to stay away from the limelight
3

Over the years, as Vijay rose to superstardom, Sangeetha chose to stay away from the limelight. She rarely appeared at public events, film functions, or industry gatherings. 

4.Children

Children
4

Her absence from key events in 2023 — including the trailer launch of Varisu and a close family celebration — sparked the first wave of separation rumours online.

The couple has two children — son Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, and daughter Divya Saasha, born in 2005.

 

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5.Divorce

Divorce
5

However, things reportedly took a serious turn in recent years. According to claims mentioned in her legal filing, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, and that despite assurances, the situation did not change.

​On 24 February 2026, she filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court in Chennai.

 

6.Crucial time

Crucial time
6

 The matter has since been referred to the Family Welfare Committee. As of now, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has publicly addressed the issue. This personal development comes at a crucial time in Vijay’s political journey. 

7.To form the government

To form the government
7

In 2026, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for the first time and emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. Vijay is now set to stake claim to form the government in the state.

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