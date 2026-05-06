Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

1 . Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in London

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As Vijay gears up to step into power in Tamil Nadu, his personal life has once again come into focus — especially his long, private relationship with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, which is now making headlines amid divorce reports.

Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in London, first became a fan of Vijay in 1996 after watching Poove Unakkaga. What began as admiration soon turned into something more. She wrote him letters, tracked his shooting schedule, and eventually flew to Chennai just to meet him on set. That meeting changed everything.