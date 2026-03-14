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Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance

US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing conflict; Watch

US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing war

Aamir Khan reveals nobody wanted to produce Lagaan, shares wild suggestion from one producer: 'Let Bhuvan stab cricket stump into Captain Russell'

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Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce amid affair rumours with Trisha Krishnan: A look at TVK Chief's family, children, net worth and more

A look at TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's family, children, net worth and more

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Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce amid affair rumours with Trisha Krishnan: A look at TVK Chief's family, children, net worth and more

As Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are heading for divorce after 25 years of marriage, the TVK Chief's family life has become a widely discussed topic. Most recently, Vijay's son Jason dropping his surname has triggered more scrutiny into his personal life.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

1.Thalapathy Vijay's parents

Thalapathy Vijay's parents
1

Thalapathy Vijay's parents are prominent personalities in Tamil film industry. His father is a veteran film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. He directed many of Vijay's early films and played a key role in launching his career. His mother Shoba Chandrasekhar is a playback singer, Carnatic vocalist, director, and producer. She has produced several films and has been a strong emotional support throughout Vijay's life. Vijay's father is a Christian and his mother is a Hindu.  

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2.Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha
2

Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, in a ceremony that combined Christian and Hindu traditions. Sangeetha, daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist, met Vijay as a fan in London in 1996 to congratulate him on the success of his film Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha filed for the divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, citing grounds including infidelity and mental cruelty. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's net worth is around Rs 600 crore ($72 million), making him one of India's wealthiest actors. 

 

3.Thalapathy Vijay's sister Vidhya

Thalapathy Vijay's sister Vidhya
3

Thalapathy Vijay's younger sister Vidhya passed away at age 2, deeply impacting him. He honors her memory through his production house (V.V. Productions), his daughter's name (Dhivya Saasha), and the car number "0277"

4.Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason
4

Vijay's eldest child, Jason Sanjay, born in 2000 in London,  famously appeared on screen alongside his father in the song "Naan Adicha Thaanga Maata" from the 2009 film Vettaikaaran. Unlike his father's acting career, Jason has focused on filmmaking and is set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Sigma.

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5.Thalapathy Vijay's daughter Divya

Thalapathy Vijay's daughter Divya
5

His daughter, Divya Saasha, born in 2005, had a brief cameo in one of Vijay’s films, appearing as his daughter in the final scene of the 2016 blockbuster Theri. She is known to be a dedicated badminton player and has largely stay out of media glare.

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