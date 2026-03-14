Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce amid affair rumours with Trisha Krishnan: A look at TVK Chief's family, children, net worth and more

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ENTERTAINMENT
Varsha Agarwal | Mar 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
1.Thalapathy Vijay's parents
Thalapathy Vijay's parents are prominent personalities in Tamil film industry. His father is a veteran film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. He directed many of Vijay's early films and played a key role in launching his career. His mother Shoba Chandrasekhar is a playback singer, Carnatic vocalist, director, and producer. She has produced several films and has been a strong emotional support throughout Vijay's life. Vijay's father is a Christian and his mother is a Hindu.
2.Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha
Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, in a ceremony that combined Christian and Hindu traditions. Sangeetha, daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist, met Vijay as a fan in London in 1996 to congratulate him on the success of his film Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha filed for the divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, citing grounds including infidelity and mental cruelty. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's net worth is around Rs 600 crore ($72 million), making him one of India's wealthiest actors.
3.Thalapathy Vijay's sister Vidhya
Thalapathy Vijay's younger sister Vidhya passed away at age 2, deeply impacting him. He honors her memory through his production house (V.V. Productions), his daughter's name (Dhivya Saasha), and the car number "0277"
4.Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason
Vijay's eldest child, Jason Sanjay, born in 2000 in London, famously appeared on screen alongside his father in the song "Naan Adicha Thaanga Maata" from the 2009 film Vettaikaaran. Unlike his father's acting career, Jason has focused on filmmaking and is set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Sigma.
5.Thalapathy Vijay's daughter Divya
His daughter, Divya Saasha, born in 2005, had a brief cameo in one of Vijay’s films, appearing as his daughter in the final scene of the 2016 blockbuster Theri. She is known to be a dedicated badminton player and has largely stay out of media glare.