Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce amid affair rumours with Trisha Krishnan: A look at TVK Chief's family, children, net worth and more

2 . Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha

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Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, in a ceremony that combined Christian and Hindu traditions. Sangeetha, daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist, met Vijay as a fan in London in 1996 to congratulate him on the success of his film Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha filed for the divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, citing grounds including infidelity and mental cruelty. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's net worth is around Rs 600 crore ($72 million), making him one of India's wealthiest actors.