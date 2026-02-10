Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch

DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; boys hostels coverted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 10, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
1.Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Teddy bears are portrayed in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as adorable presents associated with feelings of love and childhood. Particularly related to Rahul's emotional journey and Anjali's memories, they appear during romantic or emotional moments represent innocence, affection and the playful side of relationships.
2.Maine Pyaar Kiya
The teddy bear in Maine Pyaar Kiya symbolises Prem and Suman's unadulterated love and friendship. As their relationship deepens, the teddy bear emerges as a charming present, illustrating how their love is naive, straightforward and affectionate, much like a childhood romance.
3.Stree
Vicky presents the teddy bear to the enigmatic woman in Stree as a romantic gesture. The teddy makes the scary story seem lighter and more relatable by adding humour and tenderness and by depicting Vicky's efforts to win her over.
4.Sanam Teri Kasam
When the heroine in Sanam Teri Kasam is depicted wearing a teddy bear-style outfit, the teddy bear makes an appearance, emphasising her vulnerability and innocence. An otherwise heartbreaking and poignant love story is made cute by the teddy bear imagery.
Also read: Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week
5.Darlings
In Darlings, the husband presents the teddy bear to the wife as a token of affection. In stark contrast to the sombre reality of their relationship depicted later in the movie, the teddy bear represents affection and typical couple behaviour.