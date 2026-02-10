FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; boys hostels coverted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It's Foolish to...'

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

Fine Acers introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in strategic alliance with Wyndham

Modi govt hails India-US trade deal, opposition cries foul over 'surrender' of agricultural sector

Who was Erukali Mahadev? BJP candidates dies by suicide ahead of Telangana Municipal polls over alleged harrasment by opponents

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol to reunite, Zoya Akhtar drops major update: 'It's not a nostalgic rehash, but...'

CBSE students alert! Board to introduce on-screen marking for class 12 exams, check here to know when it begins

ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch

This Teddy Day, watch films from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Darlings, where teddy bears play sweet and meaningful roles. In these movies, the teddy symbolises love, care and emotional connection, adding warmth to the story.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 10, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

1.Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
1

Teddy bears are portrayed in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as adorable presents associated with feelings of love and childhood. Particularly related to Rahul's emotional journey and Anjali's memories, they appear during romantic or emotional moments represent innocence, affection and the playful side of relationships.

2.Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya
2

The teddy bear in Maine Pyaar Kiya symbolises Prem and Suman's unadulterated love and friendship. As their relationship deepens, the teddy bear emerges as a charming present, illustrating how their love is naive, straightforward and affectionate, much like a childhood romance. 

3.Stree

Stree
3

Vicky presents the teddy bear to the enigmatic woman in Stree as a romantic gesture. The teddy makes the scary story seem lighter and more relatable by adding humour and tenderness and by depicting Vicky's efforts to win her over.

4.Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam
4

When the heroine in Sanam Teri Kasam is depicted wearing a teddy bear-style outfit, the teddy bear makes an appearance, emphasising her vulnerability and innocence. An otherwise heartbreaking and poignant love story is made cute by the teddy bear imagery.

Also read: Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week

5.Darlings

Darlings
5

In Darlings, the husband presents the teddy bear to the wife as a token of affection. In stark contrast to the sombre reality of their relationship depicted later in the movie, the teddy bear represents affection and typical couple behaviour.

