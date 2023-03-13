Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'

Team RRR made a smashing entry at the 2023 Oscars champagne carpet in Indian attire
RRR is nominated for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The film's director SS Rajamouli and its two leads - Ram Charan and Jr NTR - graced the champagne carpet at the prestigious awards, dressed in Indian ethnic attire.
1. Team RRR at Oscars 2023
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR at the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet.
2. Ram Charan and Jr NTR at Oscars
Ram Charan and Jr NTR share some bromance at the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet.
3. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR
Many fans praised the filmmaker and the actors to opt for Indian bandhgalas for the Pscars champagne carpet.
4. Ram Charan at Oscars
Ram Charan has been promoting RRR in the run up to the Oscars and in time for the film's re-release in the US earlier this month.
5. Jr NTR at Oscars
RRR's song Naatu Naatu, picturised on Charan and NTR, is nominated for Best Original Song.