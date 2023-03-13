Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'

RRR is nominated for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The film's director SS Rajamouli and its two leads - Ram Charan and Jr NTR - graced the champagne carpet at the prestigious awards, dressed in Indian ethnic attire.