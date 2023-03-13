Search icon
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'

Team RRR made a smashing entry at the 2023 Oscars champagne carpet in Indian attire

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 13, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

RRR is nominated for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The film's director SS Rajamouli and its two leads - Ram Charan and Jr NTR - graced the champagne carpet at the prestigious awards, dressed in Indian ethnic attire.

1. Team RRR at Oscars 2023

Team RRR at Oscars 2023
1/5

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR at the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet.

2. Ram Charan and Jr NTR at Oscars

Ram Charan and Jr NTR at Oscars
2/5

Ram Charan and Jr NTR share some bromance at the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet.

3. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR

Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR
3/5

Many fans praised the filmmaker and the actors to opt for Indian bandhgalas for the Pscars champagne carpet.

4. Ram Charan at Oscars

Ram Charan at Oscars
4/5

Ram Charan has been promoting RRR in the run up to the Oscars and in time for the film's re-release in the US earlier this month.

5. Jr NTR at Oscars

Jr NTR at Oscars
5/5

RRR's song Naatu Naatu, picturised on Charan and NTR, is nominated for Best Original Song.

