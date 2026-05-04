FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Malaika Arora slams patriarchal hypocrisy, asks why men are 'never asked'

Malaika Arora slams patriarchal hypocrisy, asks why men are 'never asked'

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours of marrying Rahul Gandhi if he joins BJP: 'No dignity for women'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours of marrying Rahul Gandhi if he joins BJP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'

Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more

Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay?

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more

Vijay is a popular Tamil film star who has recently entered politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, amid election result day developments. With a successful cinema career and strong fan base, he is widely discussed for his net worth and overall life journey.

Anshika Pandey | May 04, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

1.Vijay’s TVK leads in the election:

Vijay’s TVK leads in the election:
1

Exit polls suggest that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as a strong force in Tamil Nadu politics, with a projected vote share of around 20%. The results indicate a possible three-way contest between DMK, AIADMK and TVK, reshaping the state’s political landscape.

Advertisement

2.Unknown facts:

Unknown facts:
2

Vijay began his career as a child artist before becoming a lead actor in 1992. He is known for his philanthropy through Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and strong fan-driven social work. He is a big fan of Rajinikanth and is deeply family-oriented, having received several awards for his contribution to cinema.

3.Net worth:

Net worth:
3

Vijay has a declared net worth of over Rs 600 crore, including Rs 404.58 crore in movable assets and Rs 198.62 crore in immovable properties. He also holds over ₹213 crore in bank deposits and reported an annual income of Rs 184.53 crore (FY 2024–25), with no bank liabilities.

4.Family:

Family:
4

Vijay comes from a film family, with his father S. A. Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar. He has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam since 1999 and has two children also she has filed for divorce. Rumours about Trisha Krishnan and Vijay started after films like Ghilli (2004) and Thirupaachi (2005), but neither has confirmed any relationship.

Also read: TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TRENDING NOW

5.Education:

Education:
5

Vijay completed his early schooling at Fatima Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kodambakkam, and later studied at Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He then joined Loyola College, Chennai, for Visual Communications but discontinued his studies midway to focus on his acting career.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malaika Arora slams patriarchal hypocrisy, asks why men are 'never asked'
Malaika Arora slams patriarchal hypocrisy, asks why men are 'never asked'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours of marrying Rahul Gandhi if he joins BJP: 'No dignity for women'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours of marrying Rahul Gandhi if he joins BJP
Who is Rupa Ganguly? Will Mahabharata's Draupadi be first BJP woman chief minister in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee? Know her iconic roles, income, assets
Who is Rupa Ganguly? Will Mahabharata's Draupadi be first BJP woman CM in WB
Did Fish Win West Bengal? How Hilsa, Rohu, Bhetki, Katla became BJP's surprise weapon in West Bengal Election 2026?
Did Mamata Banerjee's 'Fish Fear' backfire? Inside BJP's unusual West Bengal?
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning in the Union Territory? Check constituency-wise winners list
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning or losing?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay?
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple
Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch
Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement