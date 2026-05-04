Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | May 04, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
1.Vijay’s TVK leads in the election:
Exit polls suggest that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as a strong force in Tamil Nadu politics, with a projected vote share of around 20%. The results indicate a possible three-way contest between DMK, AIADMK and TVK, reshaping the state’s political landscape.
2.Unknown facts:
Vijay began his career as a child artist before becoming a lead actor in 1992. He is known for his philanthropy through Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and strong fan-driven social work. He is a big fan of Rajinikanth and is deeply family-oriented, having received several awards for his contribution to cinema.
3.Net worth:
Vijay has a declared net worth of over Rs 600 crore, including Rs 404.58 crore in movable assets and Rs 198.62 crore in immovable properties. He also holds over ₹213 crore in bank deposits and reported an annual income of Rs 184.53 crore (FY 2024–25), with no bank liabilities.
4.Family:
Vijay comes from a film family, with his father S. A. Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar. He has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam since 1999 and has two children also she has filed for divorce. Rumours about Trisha Krishnan and Vijay started after films like Ghilli (2004) and Thirupaachi (2005), but neither has confirmed any relationship.
Also read: TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics
5.Education:
Vijay completed his early schooling at Fatima Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kodambakkam, and later studied at Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He then joined Loyola College, Chennai, for Visual Communications but discontinued his studies midway to focus on his acting career.