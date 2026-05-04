Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more

4 . Family:

4

Vijay comes from a film family, with his father S. A. Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar. He has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam since 1999 and has two children also she has filed for divorce. Rumours about Trisha Krishnan and Vijay started after films like Ghilli (2004) and Thirupaachi (2005), but neither has confirmed any relationship.

Also read: TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics