T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill

The semi-final match between India and England was an exciting and memorable event. Famous personalities, including Nita Ambani, MS Dhoni and more, were present to watch the match. Their presence made the stadium atmosphere more exciting and lively.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

1.Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani
1

The Ambani family was seen enjoying the exciting semi-final match from the stands. They were cheering for the Indian team and enjoying the energetic atmosphere of the stadium. Their presence added glamour and excitement to the big cricket event.

2.Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant
2

Radhika Merchant was also present at the match along with the Ambani family. She looked cheerful while watching the game and supporting Team India. Fans noticed her enjoying the thrilling moments of the match.

3.MS Dhoni – Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni – Sakshi Dhoni
3

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni attended the match with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The legendary cricketer was seen enjoying the match from the stands. Fans were excited and happy to spot Dhoni supporting the Indian team.

4.Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
4

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, played an important role in the semi-final match. His leadership and strong performance helped motivate the team. The crowd cheered loudly as he guided the team during the game.

5.Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Raha

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Raha
5

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the match with their daughter Raha. The family was seen enjoying the exciting moments of the game together. Their presence attracted a lot of attention from fans and cameras.

6.KL Rahul

KL Rahul
6

Indian cricketer KL Rahul was also present during the semi-final match. He watched the thrilling moments from the stands and supported the team. Fans were happy to see the popular player enjoying the match atmosphere.

7.Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
7

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the stadium watching the semi-final match. He looked excited and was seen enjoying the match like a true cricket fan.

Also read: Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration

8.Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor
8

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was also present at the stadium. His presence added more charm and glamour to the event as he enjoyed the thrilling cricket match with the crowd.

