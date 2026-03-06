T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill

Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
1.Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani
The Ambani family was seen enjoying the exciting semi-final match from the stands. They were cheering for the Indian team and enjoying the energetic atmosphere of the stadium. Their presence added glamour and excitement to the big cricket event.
2.Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant was also present at the match along with the Ambani family. She looked cheerful while watching the game and supporting Team India. Fans noticed her enjoying the thrilling moments of the match.
3.MS Dhoni – Sakshi Dhoni
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni attended the match with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The legendary cricketer was seen enjoying the match from the stands. Fans were excited and happy to spot Dhoni supporting the Indian team.
4.Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, played an important role in the semi-final match. His leadership and strong performance helped motivate the team. The crowd cheered loudly as he guided the team during the game.
5.Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Raha
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the match with their daughter Raha. The family was seen enjoying the exciting moments of the game together. Their presence attracted a lot of attention from fans and cameras.
6.KL Rahul
Indian cricketer KL Rahul was also present during the semi-final match. He watched the thrilling moments from the stands and supported the team. Fans were happy to see the popular player enjoying the match atmosphere.
7.Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was spotted at the stadium watching the semi-final match. He looked excited and was seen enjoying the match like a true cricket fan.
8.Anil Kapoor
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was also present at the stadium. His presence added more charm and glamour to the event as he enjoyed the thrilling cricket match with the crowd.