Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Surveen Chawla has shared her beautiful photos in a yellow lehenga from the French Riviera, where the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 is being held.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 26, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

After Sara Ali Khan, Surveen Chawla added desi touch to the Cannes Film Festival by sharing mesmerising photos in a yellow lehenga. The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday night (as per the Indian time) and shared her first look from the French Riviera.

1. Surveen Chawla yellow lehenga

Surveen Chawla yellow lehenga
1/5

Surveen Chawla exuded grace and elegance in the yellow lehenga designed by Seema Gujral. Fans called her "stunning ray of sunshine" in the comments section.

2. Surveen Chawla caption

Surveen Chawla caption
2/5

Surveen Chawla captioned her carousel set of photos, "When at Cannes shine brighter than the sun". Her pictures spread like wildfire on social media within minutes.

3. Surveen Chawla films

Surveen Chawla films
3/5

Surveen Chawla has acted in multiple films across Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil languages, such as Ugly, Singh vs Kaur, and Parched among others.

4. Surveen Chawla web series

Surveen Chawla web series
4/5

Surveen Chawla has played a significant role in three Netflix series namely Sacred Games, Decoupled, and Rana Naidu. She also starred in ALTBalaji's Haq Se.

5. Surveen Chawla music videos

Surveen Chawla music videos
5/5

Surveen Chawla has shown her sexy moves in famous music videos such as T-Series' Mohabbat Barsa De and Aaj Phir, and Jazzy B's Mitran De Boot.

