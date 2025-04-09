2 . Good Bad Ugly

The Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly is headlined by Ajith Kumar and also stars Trisha Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Usha Uthup, Sunil, Arjun Das, Usha Uthup, Rahul Dev, Raghu Ram, and Tinnu Anand among others. The film is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.