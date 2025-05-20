1 . Sridevi and Mona Shourie Kapoor (Wives of Boney Kapoor)

Sridevi, the legendary late actress and Boney Kapoor’s second wife entered the film industry at the age of four and continued acting throughout her childhood and teen years. As a result, she studied only up to the fifth grade, yet her immense talent and quick grasp of languages made her an iconic figure in Indian cinema. In contrast, Boney’s first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, had an impressive academic background. She graduated from Barnard College, Columbia University, and went on to become a television producer and CEO of Future Studios. Mona was widely admired for her business acumen and dignified presence in the media world until her passing in 2012.