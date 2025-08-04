Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award

Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
1.Dharmendra
The original 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra shone in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam. Despite a career packed with memorable roles across genres, he never bagged a National Award. Fans, however, still consider him a living legend.
2.Rajesh Khanna
India’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna reigned over hearts with 15 consecutive solo hits. Films like Anand, Kati Patang, and Amar Prem showcased his emotional depth, yet he never won the National Award. His charisma and romantic image remain unmatched.
3.Dilip Kumar
Often hailed as the 'Tragedy King,' Dilip Kumar brought raw emotion to films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, and Ganga Jamuna. Despite multiple Filmfare wins and immense respect, the National Award never came his way.
4.Dev Anand
The ever-stylish Dev Anand was known for his boyish charm and timeless performances in Guide, Jewel Thief, and CID. He received numerous honours during his career, but a National Award was never one of them, though his legacy remains forever golden.
5.Sunil Dutt
From Mother India to Mujhe Jeene Do, Sunil Dutt was known for emotionally rich, grounded performances. While he earned great respect as both actor and humanitarian, he surprisingly never won a National Film Award.