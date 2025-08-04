Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...

Will India remain defiant to Donald Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi emphasised 'swadeshi' to snub US?

Good news for Ghaziabad, Greater Noida Commuters: New flyover to ease Shahberi bottleneck, details here

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...

Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivil

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner, should you try it?

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner

Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award

Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner, should you try it?

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner

Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award

Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award

These five cinematic giants gave Bollywood some of its most iconic performances but never won a National Film Award. Their careers prove that love from audiences often outweighs trophies, true legends don’t need validation, they create it.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 03:17 PM IST

1.Dharmendra

Dharmendra
1

The original 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra shone in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam. Despite a career packed with memorable roles across genres, he never bagged a National Award. Fans, however, still consider him a living legend.

 

Advertisement

2.Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna
2

India’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna reigned over hearts with 15 consecutive solo hits. Films like Anand, Kati Patang, and Amar Prem showcased his emotional depth, yet he never won the National Award. His charisma and romantic image remain unmatched.

 

3.Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar
3

Often hailed as the 'Tragedy King,' Dilip Kumar brought raw emotion to films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, and Ganga Jamuna. Despite multiple Filmfare wins and immense respect, the National Award never came his way.

4.Dev Anand

Dev Anand
4

The ever-stylish Dev Anand was known for his boyish charm and timeless performances in Guide, Jewel Thief, and CID. He received numerous honours during his career, but a National Award was never one of them, though his legacy remains forever golden.

TRENDING NOW

5.Sunil Dutt

Sunil Dutt
5

From Mother India to Mujhe Jeene Do, Sunil Dutt was known for emotionally rich, grounded performances. While he earned great respect as both actor and humanitarian, he surprisingly never won a National Film Award.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Amitabh Bachchan film was released just four days after Coolie accident, Parveen Babi was in therapy, superhit movie was...
This Amitabh Bachchan film was released just four days after Coolie accident
'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways
Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
US President Donald Trump supports India's possible move to halt Russian oil imports, calls it 'a good step'
US President Donald Trump supports India's possible move to halt Russian oil imp
PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final
PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner, should you try it?
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner
Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award
Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top
Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's Rs 16 crore luxurious 'all white' Mumbai house, with serene balcony view, spacious living room
Step inside Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's luxurious Mumbai house
From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE