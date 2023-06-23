Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Sumukhi Suresh is all set to perform her stand-up special Hoemonal at Nehru Centre, a 1,000-seater hall in Mumbai on Saturday, June 24.
In a freewheeling chat with DNA, popular stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Sumukhi Suresh talks about her upcoming stand-up special Hoemonal, the current state of stand-up comedy in India, and reveals why her show Pushpavalli will have no further seasons.
1. Sumukhi Suresh on completing a decade in comedy
Talking about completing a decade in comedy, Sumukhi told DNA, "I did not realise that it has been a decade. It started as a chance when I came across The Improv (an improvisational comedy company in Bengaluru). I didn't even know it was comedy, it started with that and then the sketches, then stand-up, and then eventually show-making. So from The Improv to now, a creator and showrunner, it's been really exciting."
2. Sumukhi Suresh shares details about her stand-up special Hoemonal in Mumbai
Sumukhi shared how her Hoemonal started and shared details about the upcoming show. "Hoemonal was something I started performing and writing during the pandemic. Because we wanted to resume shows, we wanted to start soon, also at that time my special was supposed to be going on a leading OTT but they cancelled it. And then I thought, okay fine, it's cancelled, might as well start performing it", she said.
She further added, "I understand I have done a special before, this is my understanding that you do a stand-up special for the first time, that's not your best special. I think the specials that come after that, become better, at least this is the funda for me. It's different for different comics. And Hoemonal started very organically, what I wanted to talk about without any agenda. I just wanted to get on stage and perform because I think with all the writing in the show-making that I do, stand-up is a very good grounding force because when you go to open mics, you are not the hero. When you do a show, it's an immediate validation u get, so that's one of the reasons why I got back on stage."
"I get really excited every time I perform it because my whole thought process is about what it is like. Because I was raised as a very goody two shoes, so now that I have turned 30, and now there are different expectations. Now, I have more things to achieve, I am in Bombay and I have more 'rights', quote unquote. I am exploring those, it's a lot of that. In a nutshell, what am I doing, what is that one can experience after 30, dating, or just experience with pets and friends, you sort of lose touch with your friends after a certain point, and the concept of what is it like to be alone, so yeah it's quite nice", he comedian concluded.
3. Sumukhi Suresh on the current state of stand-up comedy in the country
Commenting on the current state of stand-up comedy in India, Sumukhi said, "It's great, oh wow! I mean look at the number of comics on stage. It all started with stand-up being cool, now it's no longer that. Your USP is no longer just that you are a comedian, you got to be a good comedian with just the influx of content, filled with stand-up. There are several regional comics, Tamil comics, Kannaaa comics, Tamil comics, and Hindi comics are ruling the roost, honestly. Also, you just can't behave like a comic, or act like a comic. You need to be a good writer also so it's no longer, not an easy way anymore. For that, shows like Comicstaan really help, because you get fabulous talents like Gurleen Pannu, Ashish Solanki, or Shreya Priyam. Everyone has their own niche, everyone is on their toes. You just can't turn up and perform, you really need to work on your craft now."
4. Sumukhi Suresh on how she keeps herself safe from 'troubles'
Amid multiple limitations on content these days, we asked Sumukhi how she makes sure her jokes don't land her in trouble. She answered, "You can't really predict these things. If you are going to get into trouble, you are going to get into trouble. and I think stand-up comedians, of course, we all plan to not do anything and we try to tailor our content as much as we can. We can't really predict who is going to take an offense, or who is going to get upset. So I guess we just have to go with the flow. Also, I am sure there are some internal filters we have of what are the things we can say and what are things which are super sensitive. I am saying this on a personal level because I am here for a longer haul, I really don't just want to do only stand -up, I want to make it in writing and I have my own company Motormouth so I have to see the future of that as well. So keeping that in mind, yes sometimes it's a little tricky, but honestly, I say all these filters but comedians will say what they have to say on stage, nothing can stop them."
5. Sumukhi Suresh reveals Pushpavalli will not have Season 3
When we at DNA, asked Sumukhi when is the next season of her multiple award-winning show Pushpavalli will release, she said, "Oh, next season is not coming. There is no season 3. Because we did not get commissioned for season 3 and I started writing for other things. And I think that's it, what to do now. Everyone has moved on, but I still wrote season 3 as I always had 3 seasons of Pushpavalli in my mind. And now, I am writing other things and creating a show of my own, I am producing my own movie so maybe got to move forward. But no one will ever find out who died at the back house that's for sure, or who dies with who."