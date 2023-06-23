Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

2/5

Sumukhi shared how her Hoemonal started and shared details about the upcoming show. "Hoemonal was something I started performing and writing during the pandemic. Because we wanted to resume shows, we wanted to start soon, also at that time my special was supposed to be going on a leading OTT but they cancelled it. And then I thought, okay fine, it's cancelled, might as well start performing it", she said.

She further added, "I understand I have done a special before, this is my understanding that you do a stand-up special for the first time, that's not your best special. I think the specials that come after that, become better, at least this is the funda for me. It's different for different comics. And Hoemonal started very organically, what I wanted to talk about without any agenda. I just wanted to get on stage and perform because I think with all the writing in the show-making that I do, stand-up is a very good grounding force because when you go to open mics, you are not the hero. When you do a show, it's an immediate validation u get, so that's one of the reasons why I got back on stage."

"I get really excited every time I perform it because my whole thought process is about what it is like. Because I was raised as a very goody two shoes, so now that I have turned 30, and now there are different expectations. Now, I have more things to achieve, I am in Bombay and I have more 'rights', quote unquote. I am exploring those, it's a lot of that. In a nutshell, what am I doing, what is that one can experience after 30, dating, or just experience with pets and friends, you sort of lose touch with your friends after a certain point, and the concept of what is it like to be alone, so yeah it's quite nice", he comedian concluded.