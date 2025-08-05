Twitter
The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics

ENTERTAINMENT

Sultan’s Bulleya wept, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Bulleya roared; 5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes

Same titles, different soul. These songs may sound familiar by name, but they deliver entirely different emotional punches. From royal pride to romantic ache, playful teasing to spiritual depth, these tracks prove that in Bollywood, emotion isn’t in the name, it’s in the feeling.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 05, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

1.Dum Dum: Phillauri vs Band Baaja Baaraat

Dum Dum: Phillauri vs Band Baaja Baaraat
1

In Phillauri, Dum Dum unfolds as a heartfelt Sufi-love ballad, transporting listeners to rustic Punjabi mustard fields with soulful melodies. It evokes longing and spiritual sweetness. On the other hand, Band Baaja Baaraat delivers a rhythmic, upbeat version of Dum Dum, full of Punjabi energy, flirtation, and carefree fun. Same name, two entirely different emotional experiences.

2.Bulleya: Sultan vs Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Bulleya: Sultan vs Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
2

Sultan presents Bulleya as an emotional, sensuous outpouring of heartbreak and passion. In contrast, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bulleya is a powerful rock anthem rooted in defiance and strength. Its sound is bold, energetic, and intense. While one song marches with grit, the other aches with desire.

3.Rafta Rafta: Namastey London vs Hulchul

Rafta Rafta: Namastey London vs Hulchul
3

Rafta Rafta in Namastey London is a romantic and reflective track, filled with warmth and nostalgia as it paints a picture of longing. In Hulchul, however, the same titled song takes a fun, light-hearted route, full of playful teasing and upbeat beats. Two takes on love, one name.

4.Ghoomar: Padmaavat vs Chup Chup Ke

Ghoomar: Padmaavat vs Chup Chup Ke
4

Padmaavat’s Ghoomar is a regal and powerful visual spectacle, deeply rooted in Rajasthani tradition. Deepika Padukone’s poised performance adds intensity and pride to the song. Meanwhile, Chup Chup Ke’s Ghoomar leans into a more relaxed, folk-dance vibe, playful and casual. Both celebrate culture, but with vastly different tones.

5.Tere Liye: Prince vs Veer-Zaara

Tere Liye: Prince vs Veer-Zaara
5

The Tere Liye from Prince is a modern romantic track with youthful energy and pop influences, sung by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. In contrast, Veer-Zaara’s Tere Liye is a timeless classic: soulful, emotional, and drenched in devotion. It carries the weight of eternal love across time and borders.

 

