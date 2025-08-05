Sultan’s Bulleya wept, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Bulleya roared; 5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes

2 . Bulleya: Sultan vs Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sultan presents Bulleya as an emotional, sensuous outpouring of heartbreak and passion. In contrast, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bulleya is a powerful rock anthem rooted in defiance and strength. Its sound is bold, energetic, and intense. While one song marches with grit, the other aches with desire.