Sultan’s Bulleya wept, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Bulleya roared; 5 songs with same titles but totally different vibes

ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 05, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
1.Dum Dum: Phillauri vs Band Baaja Baaraat
In Phillauri, Dum Dum unfolds as a heartfelt Sufi-love ballad, transporting listeners to rustic Punjabi mustard fields with soulful melodies. It evokes longing and spiritual sweetness. On the other hand, Band Baaja Baaraat delivers a rhythmic, upbeat version of Dum Dum, full of Punjabi energy, flirtation, and carefree fun. Same name, two entirely different emotional experiences.
2.Bulleya: Sultan vs Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Sultan presents Bulleya as an emotional, sensuous outpouring of heartbreak and passion. In contrast, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bulleya is a powerful rock anthem rooted in defiance and strength. Its sound is bold, energetic, and intense. While one song marches with grit, the other aches with desire.
3.Rafta Rafta: Namastey London vs Hulchul
Rafta Rafta in Namastey London is a romantic and reflective track, filled with warmth and nostalgia as it paints a picture of longing. In Hulchul, however, the same titled song takes a fun, light-hearted route, full of playful teasing and upbeat beats. Two takes on love, one name.
4.Ghoomar: Padmaavat vs Chup Chup Ke
Padmaavat’s Ghoomar is a regal and powerful visual spectacle, deeply rooted in Rajasthani tradition. Deepika Padukone’s poised performance adds intensity and pride to the song. Meanwhile, Chup Chup Ke’s Ghoomar leans into a more relaxed, folk-dance vibe, playful and casual. Both celebrate culture, but with vastly different tones.
5.Tere Liye: Prince vs Veer-Zaara
The Tere Liye from Prince is a modern romantic track with youthful energy and pop influences, sung by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. In contrast, Veer-Zaara’s Tere Liye is a timeless classic: soulful, emotional, and drenched in devotion. It carries the weight of eternal love across time and borders.