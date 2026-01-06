FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan’s vacation outfits, including a flowy beach dress and a printed Versace dress, wowed fans on social media. Her style is being called a major fashion goal, mixing comfort with trendy and elegant looks.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 06, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

1.Vacation Fashion Buzz

Vacation Fashion Buzz
1

Suhana Khan has been on a holiday recently and shared some photos from the trip, and her fans were amazed by her styling. The actress presented the new fashion trend with different outfits, from relaxed beachwear to eye-catching designer gowns, and many were inspired by her fashion selections.

2.Chic Beach Dress

Chic Beach Dress
2

Suhana wore a blue halter-neck backless dress. The airy midi dress appeared both chic and comfortable. Besides, she accessorised with gold earrings and wore soft makeup, thus making her look still fresh and ready for the beach.

3.Stylish Brown Outfit

Stylish Brown Outfit
3

Another outfit was a matching set in chocolate brown that consisted of a backless top and a long skirt. She accessorised with a silver chain belt, golden hoop earrings, a bracelet and a tiny handbag. The overall appearance was casual but extremely chic at the same time.

4.Bold Versace Dress

Bold Versace Dress
4

Suhana was also in a Versace midi-dress with thin straps and a body-hugging silhouette. The dress featured a striking print in blue, brown and yellow, turning it into the ideal outfit for a fashionable night during her trip.

TRENDING NOW

5.Fans Loved Her Style

Fans Loved Her Style
5

Fans praised Suhana’s vacation outfits on social media. They dubbed her outfits 'fashion goals' for the younger generation. Her looks have gone from swimsuits to haute couture, showcasing her ability to combine comfort with modern and fashionable dressing.

