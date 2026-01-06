Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 06, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
1.Vacation Fashion Buzz
Suhana Khan has been on a holiday recently and shared some photos from the trip, and her fans were amazed by her styling. The actress presented the new fashion trend with different outfits, from relaxed beachwear to eye-catching designer gowns, and many were inspired by her fashion selections.
2.Chic Beach Dress
Suhana wore a blue halter-neck backless dress. The airy midi dress appeared both chic and comfortable. Besides, she accessorised with gold earrings and wore soft makeup, thus making her look still fresh and ready for the beach.
3.Stylish Brown Outfit
Another outfit was a matching set in chocolate brown that consisted of a backless top and a long skirt. She accessorised with a silver chain belt, golden hoop earrings, a bracelet and a tiny handbag. The overall appearance was casual but extremely chic at the same time.
4.Bold Versace Dress
Suhana was also in a Versace midi-dress with thin straps and a body-hugging silhouette. The dress featured a striking print in blue, brown and yellow, turning it into the ideal outfit for a fashionable night during her trip.
5.Fans Loved Her Style
Fans praised Suhana’s vacation outfits on social media. They dubbed her outfits 'fashion goals' for the younger generation. Her looks have gone from swimsuits to haute couture, showcasing her ability to combine comfort with modern and fashionable dressing.