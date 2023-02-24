Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch

From Varisu to Thankam, here are the movies streaming across different OTT platforms that you can binge-watch at your home.
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, here are the OTT releases of the week across different streaming platforms. (All images: Twitter)
1. Varisu
Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the family action drama Varisu began streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages from February 22.
2. Veera Simha Reddy
Headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the actioner Veera Simha Reddy is available on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi since February 23.
3. Michael
The neo-noir action thriller Michael, starring Sundeep Kishan in the titular role and Vijay Sethupathi in a special appearance, dropped on aha on February 24.
4. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, featuring Mammootty and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is available on Netflix since February 23.
5. Thankam
Thankam, the Malayalam language crime drama starring Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Aparna Balamurali, dropped on Prime Video on February 20.