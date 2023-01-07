Search icon
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch

Here are the streaming releases of the week across multiple OTT platforms.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jan 07, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

From Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani-starrer emotional drama Uunchai to Christian Bale's mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, here are the movies and series streaming on various OTT platforms this week. (All images: File photos)

1. Uunchai

Uunchai
1/5

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is a true tale of friendship. The Sooraj Barjatya film was a commercial success on its release in cinemas on November 11. 

Where To Watch: ZEE5

2. Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar
2/5

The YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam leads the comedy-drama series Taaza Khabar as Vasya aka Vasant Gawde, a slum dweller who manages a pay-and-use public lavatory but dreams of becoming a dreaded gangster. 

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

3. HIT 2

HIT 2
3/5

Headlined by Adivi Sesh, the Telugu crime thriller film HIT: The Second Case or HIT 2 sees the Major star playing inspector Krishna Dev aka KD in the Homicide Intervention Team in search of a serial killer who has murdered multiple women.

Where To Watch: Prime Video India

4. The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye
4/5

After Out of the Furnace and Hostiles, Christian Bale and Scott Cooper reunite together for a mystery thriller film set in 1830. Bale as detective Augustus Landor investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in The Pale Blue Eye.

Where To Watch: Netflix

5. The Menu

The Menu
5/5

A dark comedy thriller cum satire The Menu is the perfect weekend watch as the unpredictable plot keeps the viewer interested for the entire runtime of just around 100 minutes. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult among others.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

