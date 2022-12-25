Streaming This Week: TVF Pitchers Season 2, Ram Setu, Thank God, OTT releases to binge-watch

From Thank God to Ram Setu, here are the streaming releases of the week.
From the highly-awaited second season of TVF Pitchers to the new third season of Emily In Paris, here are the movies and series streaming on various OTT platforms this week.
1. TVF Pitchers 2
Starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan, TVF Pitchers has returned after seven years with its new season. The show revolves around the story of three entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures. Ridhi Dogra, Sikandar Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi are the new addition to the cast.
Where To Watch: ZEE5
2. Ram Setu
Starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role of an archaeologist Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, Ram Setu was released in the theatres on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali. The film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar in pivotal roles.
Where To Watch: Prime Video
3. Thank God
Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the comedy-drama Thank God was released in cinemas on October 25. The Indra Kumar directorial proved to be a huge failure as it clashed with Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu at the box office.
Where To Watch: Prime Video
4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the sequel to the 2019 mystery drama Knives Out. Daniel Crag of James Bond fame reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc while the ensemble cast includes Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick among others.
Where To Watch: Netflix
5. Emily In Paris Season 3
After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends, and romance. The romantic comedy features Lily Collins in the titular role and is back for its third season after the last two seasons came out in the previous two years.
Where To Watch: Netflix