Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Here are the shows and movies released on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and ZEE5 this week.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 06, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

From Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the action-packed fantasy drama Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu, here are the five OTT releases you must binge-watch this weekend.

1. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
1/5

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned Rs 200 crore worldwide on its theatrical release in March. It started streaming on Netflix on May 3.

2. Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo
2/5

Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar-starrer crime drama Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo revolves around four women running the biggest drug cartel in South Asia. It dropped on Disney+Hotstar on May 5.

3. Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu
3/5

The fantasy drama Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu, which premiered on ZEE5 on May 5, revolves around a 14-year-old dispirited boy Parth, who meets a mystical kid named Jugnu in the haunted forests of Bheem Mukhteshwar.

4. Corona Papers

Corona Papers
4/5

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since May 5, the Malayalam language neo-noir action thriller film Corona Papers is based on police hunting thieves who looted a huge amount during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
5/5

The limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel spinoff of the Netflix series Bridgerton. It premiered on Netflix on May 4 and stars the British actress India Amarteifio in the titular role.

 

