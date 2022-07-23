Search icon
Streaming This Week: The Gray Man, JugJugg Jeeyo to Ghar Waapsi, OTT releases to watch

JugJugg Jeeyo, Ghar Waapsi to The Gray Man, the weekend is jam-packed with family entertainers.

The weekend is here, and we are back with the list of the latest OTT releases that you can watch with your family at home because we all know 'home is where our heart is.' JugJugg Jeeyo, Ghar Waapsi to The Gray Man, the weekend is jam-packed with family entertainers.

Check out:

1. The Gray Man

The Gray Man
1/6

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the film stars Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans,  Ana de Armas Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in key roles. With a production budget of $200 million, it is said to be the costliest film ever made by Netflix.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: July 22

2. JugJugg Jeeyo

JugJugg Jeeyo
2/6

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo features Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhanwan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. 

Where to Watch: Prime videos

Release Date: July 22

3. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
3/6

Documentary Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi revolves around mutilated bodies, and cold-blooded murders in Delhi.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: July 20

4. Ghar Wapsi

Ghar Wapsi
4/6

Ghar Wapsi revolves around a young boy who is trying to find his roots and returns to his native in Bihar.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: July 22

5. F3: Fun & Frustration

F3: Fun & Frustration
5/6

F3: Fun & Frustration, featuring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, is a sequel to Tamil comedy F2, released in 2019.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: July 22

6. Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya

Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya
6/6

Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya is a comedy-drama that features Kumud Mishra as a sexologist.

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: July 22

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
