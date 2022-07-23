Streaming This Week: The Gray Man, JugJugg Jeeyo to Ghar Waapsi, OTT releases to watch

JugJugg Jeeyo, Ghar Waapsi to The Gray Man, the weekend is jam-packed with family entertainers.
Check out:
1. The Gray Man
Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the film stars Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in key roles. With a production budget of $200 million, it is said to be the costliest film ever made by Netflix.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 22
2. JugJugg Jeeyo
Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo features Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhanwan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.
Where to Watch: Prime videos
Release Date: July 22
3. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
Documentary Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi revolves around mutilated bodies, and cold-blooded murders in Delhi.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 20
4. Ghar Wapsi
Ghar Wapsi revolves around a young boy who is trying to find his roots and returns to his native in Bihar.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: July 22
5. F3: Fun & Frustration
F3: Fun & Frustration, featuring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, is a sequel to Tamil comedy F2, released in 2019.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 22
6. Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya
Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya is a comedy-drama that features Kumud Mishra as a sexologist.
Where to Watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: July 22