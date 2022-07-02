Streaming This Week: Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 to Samrat Prithviraj, OTT releases to watch in first week of July

Take a look at these OTT picks to watch with your friends and family.
The first day of the month is jam-packed with shows, continuing the OTT summer pattern. When it comes to web series on OTT platforms, July won't be any less intriguing than June was for binge-watchers.
1. Stranger Things 4 Vol 2
The plot develops as a gang of teenagers battle an alien being they have named Vecna. Stranger Things is a successful mystery-thriller, and the conclusion will be much more thrilling now that the heroes are being haunted by demons from their past.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Samrat Prithviraj
Samrat Prithviraj, which stars Akshay Kumar and had a successful run at the box office, will debut on OTT on July 1. The movie chronicles the story of a brave warrior who engaged in countless conflicts with the invaders.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Dhaakad
Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal, and Saswata Chatterjee play the main characters in Razneesh Ghai's action movie. Ranaut is a prominent member of the International Task Force (ITF) and has to deal with criminal organisations to defend her nation.
Where to watch: Zee5
4. The Terminal List
The Terminal List is an American action-thriller television series starring Chris Pratt that is based on Jack Carr's book of the same name. Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon was ambushed in the movie.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Shut Up Sona
Shut Up Sona is a documentary that will be coming to Zee5 and follows the life of National award-winning singer Sona Mahapatra.
Where to watch: Zee5
6. Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
With season 2 of the cartoon show where he teaches kung fu to children from Panda Village, everyone's favourite Kung Fu Panda, Po, is back.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video