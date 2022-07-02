Search icon
Streaming This Week: Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 to Samrat Prithviraj, OTT releases to watch in first week of July

Take a look at these OTT picks to watch with your friends and family.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 01, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

The first day of the month is jam-packed with shows, continuing the OTT summer pattern. When it comes to web series on OTT platforms, July won't be any less intriguing than June was for binge-watchers.

1. Stranger Things 4 Vol 2

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2
1/6

The plot develops as a gang of teenagers battle an alien being they have named Vecna. Stranger Things is a successful mystery-thriller, and the conclusion will be much more thrilling now that the heroes are being haunted by demons from their past. 

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj
2/6

Samrat Prithviraj, which stars Akshay Kumar and had a successful run at the box office, will debut on OTT on July 1. The movie chronicles the story of a brave warrior who engaged in countless conflicts with the invaders. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Dhaakad

Dhaakad
3/6

Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal, and Saswata Chatterjee play the main characters in Razneesh Ghai's action movie. Ranaut is a prominent member of the International Task Force (ITF) and has to deal with criminal organisations to defend her nation.

Where to watch: Zee5

4. The Terminal List

The Terminal List
4/6

The Terminal List is an American action-thriller television series starring Chris Pratt that is based on Jack Carr's book of the same name. Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon was ambushed in the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Shut Up Sona

Shut Up Sona
5/6

Shut Up Sona is a documentary that will be coming to Zee5 and follows the life of National award-winning singer Sona Mahapatra. 

Where to watch: Zee5

6. Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
6/6

With season 2 of the cartoon show where he teaches kung fu to children from Panda Village, everyone's favourite Kung Fu Panda, Po, is back.


Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

