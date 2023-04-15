Search icon
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT

Shehzada, Jubilee Part 2, Kabzaa, Mrs Undercover, and Das Ka Dhamki are the five OTT titles that you must watch this weekend.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 15, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

From Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer action comedy Shehzada to the second part of Vikramaditya Motwane's magnum opus Jubilee, here are the movies and series streaming on different OTT platforms this week.

1. Shehzada

Shehzada
1/5

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, Rohit Dhawan's action comedy Shehzada started streaming on Netflix on April 14. It is the official remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

2. Jubilee Part 2

Jubilee Part 2
2/5

Starring the ensemble of Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the second part of Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee released on April 14 on Prime Video.

3. Kabzaa

Kabzaa
3/5

The period actioner Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, dropped on Prime Video on April 14 in the original Kannada language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

4. Mrs Undercover

Mrs Undercover
4/5

Starring Radhika Apte in the titular roles with Rajesh Sharma, and Sumeet Vyas in key roles, Anushree Mehta's spy comedy Mrs Undercover is a direct-to-digital release and premiered on ZEE5 on April 14.

 

5. Das Ka Dhamki

Das Ka Dhamki
5/5

The Telugu-language action comedy thriller film Das Ka Dhamki, starring Vishwas Sen in dual roles and also directed by him, dropped on aha on April 14. It was released on March 22 to mixed reviews. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.