photoDetails

Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT

Shehzada, Jubilee Part 2, Kabzaa, Mrs Undercover, and Das Ka Dhamki are the five OTT titles that you must watch this weekend.

From Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer action comedy Shehzada to the second part of Vikramaditya Motwane's magnum opus Jubilee, here are the movies and series streaming on different OTT platforms this week.

1. Shehzada

1/5 Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, Rohit Dhawan's action comedy Shehzada started streaming on Netflix on April 14. It is the official remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

2. Jubilee Part 2

2/5 Starring the ensemble of Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the second part of Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee released on April 14 on Prime Video.

3. Kabzaa

3/5 The period actioner Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, dropped on Prime Video on April 14 in the original Kannada language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

4. Mrs Undercover

4/5 Starring Radhika Apte in the titular roles with Rajesh Sharma, and Sumeet Vyas in key roles, Anushree Mehta's spy comedy Mrs Undercover is a direct-to-digital release and premiered on ZEE5 on April 14.

5. Das Ka Dhamki