Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend

From the desi vampire series Tooth Pari to the documentary on BTS' Suga's solo career, here are five OTT titles you must watch this weekend.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 22, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

From Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer action comedy Selfiee to the true crime docu-series Dancing On The Grave, the OTT platforms have something new to offer across different genres this week. (All images: File photos)

1. Selfiee

Selfiee
1/5

Starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty, the Raj Mehta-directed action-comedy Selfiee was released on February 24 and began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on April 21.

2. Tooth Pari

Tooth Pari
2/5

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites follows the love story of a vampire, played by Tanya Maniktala and a shy dentist, played by Shantanu Maheshwari. The romantic fantasy thriller series dropped on Netflix on April 20.

3. Dancing On The Grave

Dancing On The Grave
3/5

Streaming on Prime Video from April 21, Dancing On The Grave explores the mysterious murder of a wealthy heiress Shakereh Khaleeli by her own husband and 'godman' Swami Shraddhananda in the 1990s.

4. Suga: Road to D-Day

Suga: Road to D-Day
4/5

Suga: Road to D-Day arrived on Disney + Hotstar on April 21. This documentary chronicles the solo career of the South Korean rapper Min Yoon-gi aka Suga, who is among the septet in the K-pop band BTS.

5. Garmi

Garmi
5/5

Based on the student politics in the Indian hinterland, Tigmanshu Dhulia's Garmi started streaming on Sony LIV on April 21. It stars Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Jatin Goswami, and Pankaj Saraswat in key roles.

