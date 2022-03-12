Streaming This Week: From Ryan Rendols' ‘Adam Project’ to Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’, OTT releases to watch with your family

Scroll down to see what OTT releases you might want to see this weekend while lounging.
This week's releases include a wide range of films and web series in many languages and genres. From Ryan Reynolds' highly anticipated feature 'Adam Project' on Netflix to Dhanush's impending thriller 'Maaran' on Disney+Hotstar, these are the top 6 OTT titles released this week.
1. Anamika
This is Sunny Leone's second collaboration with MX Player and ALTBalaji. The actress portrays an undercover spy who has gone rogue in the action thriller series. Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan star in the series, which is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The show will premiered on March 10th.
2. Maaran
This film stars Dhanush as an investigative journalist in a political action thriller. The film also depicts a unique brother-sister relationship. Malavika Mohanan plays a significant part in the Telugu film. The film, directed by Karthick Naren released on March 11th.
3. Eternally confused and eager for love
Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar co-produced a coming-of-age programme in which a 24-year-old boy navigates the complexity of love and relationships. Rahul Nair is making his directorial debut with this series. Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, and Ankur Rathee star in the series.
4. The Adam Project
A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to reconcile his past and save the future. Big Adam (aka Adam from the Future) travels back in time to save the earth, prevent time travel from being invented, and address personal issues with his own father. Later, Adam discovers that his father invented time travel.
5. Rowdy Boys
The Telugu-language coming-of-age romance college film is a solid addition to this week's OTT offerings. The college romance drama follows two college students from different fields of study as their lives are disrupted by gang fighting between medical and engineering students, which leads to a series of unforeseen incidents.
6. Badhai do
In India, the issue of LGBTQ+ rights is a touchy subject. Keeping this in mind, it is difficult for Indian filmmakers to make films on it. Regardless, Bollywood has given it a shot and has had some success. 'Badhaai Do', a film that was released in theatres last month, is another example. It's now streaming on Netflix.