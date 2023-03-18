Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies

Here are the latest movies and shows that dropped on several OTT platforms this week.
From the latest season of the biographical drama Rocket Boys to the Oscar-winning Hollywood film The Whale, here are the shows and films that were released on OTT this week.
1. Rocket Boys 2
Starring Jim Sarbh as Dr. Homi J Bhabha, Ishwak Singh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and Arjun Radhakrishnan as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Rocket Boys Season 2 is streaming on SonyLIV.
2. Vaathi
Headlined by Dhanush, the Tamil action drama film Vaathi is available to watch on Netflix. Titled Sir in Telugu, it is the actor's first bilingual film and marks his Tollywood debut as well.
3. Kuttey
Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Naseeruddin Shah, the crime caper Kuttey is streaming on Netflix.
4. Black Adam
The American superhero film Black Adam, headlined by Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, is based on the DC character of the same name and dropped on Prime Video this week.
5. The Whale
Brendan Fraser recently won the Oscar for Best Actor for this Darren Aronofsky film in which he plays Charlie, a house-bound 272 kg English teacher. The Whale can be watched on SonyLIV.