Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch

Here are the movies and shows streaming across Netflix and Amazon Prime Video this week.

  Mar 09, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

From Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati's Rana Naidu to Mammootty's Christopher, here are the OTT releases of the week across different streaming platforms.

1. Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu
1/5

An official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu stars Rana Daggubati in the titular role with his real-life uncle Venkatesh Daggubati as his on-screen father. The Netflix series drops on March 10.

2. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
2/5

The documentary MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is based on the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 and its 239 passengers in 2014. The three-episodic series is streaming on Netflix from March 8.

3. Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Happy Family: Conditions Apply
3/5

Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka as the Dholakias, the family comedy Happy Family: Conditions Apply will be available to watch on Prime Video from March 10.

4. Christopher

Christopher
4/5

The investigative thriller Christopher, headlined by Mammootty, will premiere on Prime Video on March 9. The Malayalam-language film will also be available in its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

5. Varisu Hindi

Varisu Hindi
5/5

The Hindi dubbed version of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action family drama Varisu is streaming on Prime Video from March 8. Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, and Jayasudha also feature in pivotal roles.

