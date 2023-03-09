Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch

Here are the movies and shows streaming across Netflix and Amazon Prime Video this week.
From Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati's Rana Naidu to Mammootty's Christopher, here are the OTT releases of the week across different streaming platforms.
1. Rana Naidu
An official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu stars Rana Daggubati in the titular role with his real-life uncle Venkatesh Daggubati as his on-screen father. The Netflix series drops on March 10.
2. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
The documentary MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is based on the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 and its 239 passengers in 2014. The three-episodic series is streaming on Netflix from March 8.
3. Happy Family: Conditions Apply
Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka as the Dholakias, the family comedy Happy Family: Conditions Apply will be available to watch on Prime Video from March 10.
4. Christopher
The investigative thriller Christopher, headlined by Mammootty, will premiere on Prime Video on March 9. The Malayalam-language film will also be available in its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
5. Varisu Hindi
The Hindi dubbed version of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action family drama Varisu is streaming on Prime Video from March 8. Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, and Jayasudha also feature in pivotal roles.